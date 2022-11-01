Museum of Illusions® Hits Jackpot with Massive New Museum Coming to Las Vegas

State-of-the-art museum set to open on the Las Vegas Strip in early spring 2023 will be the global brand's biggest location yet

ATLANTA , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions ®, the global leader in "edutainment" and the largest chain of privately-held museums worldwide, is shouting "Viva Las Vegas!" following recently finalized lease agreements confirming Las Vegas, Nevada, as the future site of the largest Museum of Illusions to open in early spring 2023.

The whopping 15,274-square-foot museum has begun construction on the Las Vegas Strip within high-end retail complex 63 , located on the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Known internationally as the "Entertainment Capital of the World" and as one of the largest and most visited markets in the United States, Las Vegas is renowned for its nightlife and extravagant entertainment experiences. The Las Vegas Museum of Illusions will be designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy a truly remarkable and uniquely glamorous experience complete with a combination of both classic as well as never-before-seen mentally-stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms.

"We've had our sights set on bringing Museum of Illusions to Las Vegas for some time now, all the while knowing we'd have to create something really special in order to make our presence known in this market," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "As masters at what we do in the realm of edutainment, what we have in store for this Vegas museum will add something really unique to this bustling city for both locals and tourists alike to enjoy, ultimately upping the ante for our brand as we continue expanding our global footprint."

With 37 museums open to-date, Museum of Illusions is rapidly progressing toward a company goal of having 100 total locations open around the world by the close of 2026. In addition to this new museum coming to Las Vegas, the brand has numerous U.S. locations opening from now through the first quarter of 2023 including Charlotte, North Carolina; Scottsdale, Arizona; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Minneapolis, Minnesota, and even more throughout the rest of 2023.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com.

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. Museum of Illusions is the global leader in "edutainment", with 37 locations in 25 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

About 63

63 located at the corner of 'Fabled and Fabulous' is situated amid some of most coveted property in the world. This dynamic complex is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip and comprised of rare flagship retail and restaurant opportunities and will reimagine the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This 4-story retail and hospitality center spans more than 243,000 gross sq. ft. of total space with the upper floors offering breathtaking views of the stunning Las Vegas Strip. Constructed by renowned development team of Brett Torino with Torino Companies and New York based Dayssi and Paul Kanavos of Flag Luxury along with award-winning designers from Arquitectonica of Miami Beach. Additional 63 tenants will be announced soon and the complex is expected to debut in Fall of 2022 with a second phase of the development opening in Spring of 2023. For more information visit: 63.com .

