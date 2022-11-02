Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Tejas American General Agency, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Cedar Park, Texas-based Tejas American General Agency, LLC (TAGA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997, TAGA is a managing general agency offering commercial, farm and personal insurance products to independent agents throughout Texas. Bart Koch, Anita Herzog, Cindy Yurkovich, Richard Salley and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Kevin Doyle, VP-Western Region & Chicago for RPS.

"TAGA is a well-regarded agency whose deep expertise and strong culture will enhance our growth opportunities in Texas," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Bart, Anita, Cindy, Richard and their associates to our global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

