Beko partners with Youreko to help consumer choices with Energy Savings Tool

ISTANBUL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, one of the leading home appliances brands in Europe*, is delighted to announce its integration with Youreko, an energy efficiency tool that helps consumers choose sustainably and understand the financial running costs when choosing new appliances.

The integration of the Youreko tool on Beko's website, displays information to consumers on how energy efficient Beko's appliances are when compared with traditional models and how much money the consumers could save in the long run with manufacturer's appliances. The tool supplements the listings of Beko's washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers.

Currently operational on the Beko UK website, the Youreko partnership will be further implemented on Beko's websites in Romania and Poland, helping consumers across Europe to calculate their cost saving potential.

Resource efficiency is a key priority for Beko, particularly in the current economical and climate-conscious environment. This integration with Youreko is an extension of the brand's ongoing commitment to providing products for their consumers to encourage sustainable living.

The tool helps consumers on Beko's websites by providing more information on the energy consumption and financial cost of running a particular appliance. Utilising an easy-to-read gold, silver or bronze tiered rating system, the tool signals where money and energy can be conserved most, helping consumers make more informed buying decisions.

By integrating Youreko into its products, Beko is also able to make a smart-recommendation to the consumers based on a product's energy efficiency rating. This calculation is based upon a comparison against a more traditional, like-for-like model of the appliance.

Akin Garzanli, Chief Marketing Officer at Arçelik, of which Beko is one of their key brands commented, "At Beko, we appreciate that consumers want to be well-informed when deciding about a big purchase, especially household appliances which will last for a long time. Of course, given the current financial landscape, every penny saved, counts. We hope that with the integration of Youreko on our sites, we will help empower our consumers to make decisions with information that is relevant to them."

The Youreko Energy Savings Tool is available to use on the Beko UK website, with multiple products that help consumers enhance sustainable living at home.

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 45,000 people worldwide. It is one of the top three large home appliances brands in Europe* in the white goods sector.

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is 'healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet'. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances" in Consumer Appliances 2022ed, retail volume, 2021 data. For more information, please visit www.beko.com

About Youreko:

Youreko's Energy Savings Tool presents the energy efficiency of products in financial terms on manufacturer and retailer websites. This allows people to understand the impact of energy efficiency on their wallet, helping them in their purchase journey.

Youreko's innovative approach to energy efficiency also provides manufacturers and retailers with an effective way to market their efficient products. Top products stand out clearly when people can see the real financial benefit of buying a more efficient appliance.

For more information visit: https://www.youreko.com

