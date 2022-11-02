When you go B Condoms, you never go back!

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For B Condoms there is no competition and no crowded marketplace. There is a new king of condoms in town and that is Jason Panda, Founder and CEO. Jason has created the perfect protection with the perfect platinum packaging. It is leading the pack on performance, power, and protection.

Jason Panda CEO and Founder of B Condoms in warehouse. (PRNewswire)

Black Owned Condom Brand comes with descriptive advice about sexual pleasure.

The brand is focused on targeting Black Americans; however, it is available to all. Jason's plan is to push social media platforms that discuss sexuality and sexual wellness in frank terms. Jason's philosophy is that we need to embrace sexuality while protecting ourselves from health hazards. There has also been an increase in Sexually Transmitted Diseases as reported by the CDC in April of 2022, and by USA Today, which makes B Condoms right on the pulse.

A lot of Condoms do a good job on promoting pleasure, while B Condoms actually provides actionable items to experience pleasure. B Condoms Social Media presence is a kind of like, this is a 'how you do it' manual.

The New York Times Article notes that, among the accounts over 200 posts oral sex advice, there are posts giving instructions, explaining that flirting does not equate to consent, and a video in which interviewees recalled the first orgasm. You can't get much more informative and descriptive than that. Sex educators like that the post has a practical bent which makes the brand and the product stand out.

Per the N Y Times article, "The posts which frequently center on women's pleasure, typically have at least a few commenters expressing relief as someone is giving the followers much needed advice."

The point is to be more directly engaged with consumers. Panda created a digitally native brand that gave B Condoms an edge on competitors that were already decades old, when social media became ubiquitous.

As stated in NY Times article:

We all know that social media took on increased importance during the pandemic for condom brands as well, according to Mia Xu, a researcher at the NYU School New Global public health.

All you have to do is look at all the pandemic babies.

How a Black-Owned Condom Brand Pitches Itself as the Right Fit - The New York Times

Web: Bcondoms.com

Instagram: bcondoms

Contact: Nadeen Gayle

Email: nadeen.gayle@gmail.com

Phone: 917 684 5936

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BCondoms