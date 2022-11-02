Breville®'s Barista Express™ Impress, An Impressive Next Generation Home Espresso Machine Just Launched for the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breville, the iconic global brand rooted in innovation and design that delivers award-winning coffee machines to consumers around the world, has launched its highly anticipated next generation of best-selling home espresso machine, the Barista Express™ Impress. The new machine is perfectly automated for helping consumers achieve the best dose of espresso and a precise tamp while reducing espresso grind mess. This impressive next generation Breville home espresso machine is ready just in time for the holidays, gifting, and entertaining.

The Barista Express™, Breville's classic best-selling espresso machine, has sold over 2 million units worldwide. In the Barista Express Impress, we find updated state-of-the-art technology to impress the home barista. It's the machine that reimagines automation with impressive, intuitive "assisted manual" technology that learns on the job.

The Barista Express Impress introduces new technology by way of its Impress™ puck system, a smart dosing system that ensures each dose of ground espresso delivered to the filter basket is calculated based on your previous grind, just the way you like it.

It delivers the ideal dose of 18 to 22 grams of freshly ground beans from the in-machine grinder. The system automatically adjusts the dose when the barista changes the grind setting or switches to a different coffee. These precision adjustments create the right formula for a rich, full, and balanced flavor. The system also ensures the espresso grinds are delivered to the centre of the filter basket prior to tamping. This promotes an even distribution, which is essential for an optimum extraction.

The Barista Express Impress also includes "assisted tamping" with a tamp lever on the side of the machine, delivering a consistent and precise tamp, with a 7º barista twist - just like the professionals. As the tamp twists, it automatically polishes the surface of the puck, removing excess espresso grinds for less mess.

Breville's Global General Manager, Coffee, Doug Nash, says the Barista Express Impress is the latest, best, and brightest of Breville's range of espresso machines, redefining the "third wave" specialty coffee experience at home.

"We are thrilled to launch the Barista Express Impress in time for the holiday season," said Nash. "This machine solves two of the biggest friction points for those making espresso at home: achieving a precise and consistent dose and reducing mess. Its innovative technology automatically adjusts the dose based on the previous grind but still allows manual control if you prefer. Combined with an assisted tamp, we're delivering the cleanest and most hassle-free option for home espresso enthusiasts everywhere."

Key features of the Breville Barista Express Impress:

Dose feedback via an LED array, guiding you to the perfect dose every time

54mm stainless steel portafilter

Thermocoil heating system

PID temperature control

Precision conical burrs

250g bean hopper

Two-litre water tank

High pressure manual steam wand to create microfoam textured milk

Dedicated hot waterspout

Automated 10kg tamping and 7º barista twist

Low-pressure pre-infusion and high pressure (9 bar) extraction process delivered via a 15 bar Italian pump

Stainless steel

In April 2022, Breville's new machine-in-demo debuted in Boston at the Specialty Coffee Expo, North America's largest speciality coffee trade show. The Barista Express Impress won Best New Product Award 2022, Consumer Coffee Preparation & Serving (Electrical). The machine launched at end of September into stores and online. On October 24, the Barista Express Impress also won the coveted Good Housekeeping 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Award.

Breville's Barista Express Impress retails for $899.95 USD and is now available nationwide.

About Breville

Over the past 90 years, Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering innovative kitchen appliances including award-winning home coffee machines, to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage® brand in Europe, and as the Breville® brand in the rest of the world. Breville enhances people's lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they'd thought possible in their own homes and ultimately, allowing them to Master Every Moment™. Breville.com @breville

For all Breville espresso portfolio media inquiries, contact Diana Bianchini, Di Moda Public Relations, diana@dimodapr.com, breville@dimodapr.com, 310.288.0077 (ph).

