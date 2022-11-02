"Fitness & Wellness Professional Services to Select the Link+ Platform by LiveCare to Develop a Virtual Primary Care Program"

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This innovative program aims to enhance patient outcomes by using the Link+ platform to connect primary care providers with their patients for tracking their progress while participating in wellness programs. Fitness & Wellness Professional Services (F&WPS) has an established network of 11 medically based fitness centers across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. With this partnership, F&WPS continues to elevate their member experience by introducing a fully integrated, virtualized health and wellness solution that can be tailored to suit a variety of health and fitness needs, which are especially supportive for those dealing with chronic conditions.

Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness, Maywood NJ. (PRNewswire)

"Enhancing the connection between primary care clinics and communities they serve is what we're about" CEO Peri Avitan.

Fitness & Wellness Professional Services

F&WPS is a management service organization that promotes fitness and wellness products and services for hospital partnered and/or owned medically based fitness centers. F&WPS utilizes "Movofit", a proprietary motivational behavioral algorithm that helps members foster a commitment to exercise and reinforces F&WPS' mission to create "movement for life".

Currently F&WPS partners with large health systems including Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJ Barnabas Health, Penn Medicine Princeton Health, Mainline Health, CentraState Healthcare System, and Ascension Lourdes Hospital. "We've partnered with some of the region's largest health systems to bring a more integrative approach to wellness for our collective communities. We've seen first-hand how a commitment to exercise among our members, results in healthier, more adherent patients overall." says Bruce Traub F&WPS Partner.

LiveCare

LiveCare is a NYC based healthcare SaaS company founded in 2018 by industry veterans. LiveCare's mission is to create a more efficient primary care operating system by disrupting the status quo of today's primary care platforms. LiveCare envisions a future where primary care providers have the capacity to deliver the highest quality of care to all the 48M high risk patients in the US.

"Enhancing the connection between local primary care clinics, and the communities they serve, is what we're all about" says LiveCare CEO Peri Avitan. "Our organizations share similar objectives about building the future of primary care for their member base, and we both recognize the important role that preventative care has on the local patient population. We're excited about programs like these because they deepen our involvement with physician networks, and regional health systems. At LiveCare, we continue to pride ourselves on helping providers improve health outcomes through integrated solutions like the Link+ platform."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveCare; Fitness & Wellness