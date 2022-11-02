Introducing Arta Finance: the digital family office for the world - using technology to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy.

Arta Finance has raised more than $90M from Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue Management and more than 140 angel investors to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy by making family office services available to everyone.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta Finance , a Digital Family Office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the access, personalization, and connections that, until now, were available only to the ultra-wealthy through their family offices. Family offices typically employ teams of professionals who use sophisticated financial strategies and tap into exclusive investment opportunities. Through technology, Arta aims to bring these advantages to millions more people globally. While in stealth mode, the company raised more than $90 million from Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and more than 140 tech and finance luminaries, including Betsy Cohen, Eric Schmidt and Ram Shriram.

"We believe that a high-powered financial strategy and a secure, happy future shouldn't be the monopoly of the ultra-rich," said Caesar Sengupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Arta Finance. "Everyone should have a chance to take charge of their financial life in the same way that wealthier and financially savvier people do. So we're doing this the way we know best – by breaking down barriers to sophisticated finance with technology."

Intelligent Investing, Expanding Access

Arta's goal is to help each member take charge of their own financial future. It opens up access to alternative assets, unlocks liquidity through a line of credit for eligible members, and harnesses AI to enable intelligent investing in public markets. Members are also plugged into Arta's ecosystem of financial and lifestyle professionals who can help them protect and enjoy their wealth. The company does this while getting rid of the administrative overheads, salesy conflicts of interest, clunky UIs, and eye-watering fees that often face people looking for financial advice.

"Arta is harnessing the power of technology to benefit those who have been seeking wealth management but have never - until now - found the right platform," said Betsy Cohen, founder and former CEO of The Bancorp and chairman of FinTech Masala. "By making access easier, quicker, and more complete, Arta has responded to those customer needs. Driven by a first-class team with deep knowledge of tech, Arta is at the beginning of its exciting journey. I am eager to become a Member."

Arta will enable members to:

Access Alternative Assets like Private Equity. Arta opens up investment opportunities like private equity, venture capital, private debt, and real-estate to people who would typically not have access. Arta is starting with funds from top-10 fund managers who have consistently delivered high returns over the last several decades. Members can start with a $10K investment. Arta opens up investment opportunities like private equity, venture capital, private debt, and real-estate to people who would typically not have access. Arta is starting with funds fromwho have consistently delivered high returns over the last several decades. Members can start with ainvestment.

Get liquidity without selling stock. Eligible Arta members can access a line of credit against their assets at industry leading rates. This means members can stay invested in the market instead of selling their stocks at the wrong time for a short-term expense, like a house downpayment or tax bill.

Create their own personalized investing game plan. Arta's proprietary AI-Managed Portfolios (AMPs) enable members to create highly personalized, automated portfolios using stocks, bonds, options, and leverage. AMPs aim to deliver better risk adjusted returns than alternatives like ETFs, Direct Indexes, or what you could achieve through most Robo-advisors - all while keeping fees low and transparent.

Get savvier together. The ultra-rich also gain an edge by sharing financial know-how with each other. Arta members can foster their own profitable conversations in Arta Pulse . These verified spaces are where members can discover new financial opportunities, benchmark themselves against their peers, and learn from what the community is doing.

Invest with confidence. Security is a key focus for the Arta team, who have applied multiple decades of experience building highly secure and robust products at companies like Google. Arta Finance runs on the Google Cloud Platform, utilizes the highest grades of public key encryption, and employs biometric and hardware-based authentication, ensuring members have a safe yet simple experience of using Arta on their phones and on the web.

Align interests with performance-based fees. Arta starts with clear and transparent pricing so members know exactly how the fees work. Members pay no trading commissions or custody fees, and eligible Arta members will be able to choose performance-based pricing so they can align Arta's incentives even more tightly with their goals.

The future of finance is technology

In the past, the Arta team led fintech products at Google, helped manage several billion-user and billion-dollar products, set up and ran quant hedge funds, and took a number of new products from 0 to 100 million+ users. With Arta, the team's mission is to leverage technology to make personal finance simple, accessible, beautiful – and yes, a bit fun too.

Over the course of the last year, Arta Finance has acquired MoneyMinx.com, set up the Arta Foundation with 2% of its founding equity, and received investments from some of the biggest names in technology and finance.

Shailendra Singh, Managing Director at Sequoia Capital India, said Arta Finance has chosen a "massive unsolved problem in the global fintech space. Caesar and team are uniquely accomplished in having built multiple cutting-edge products that are used by billions of internet users. Similar to many other consumer fintech companies we have partnered with, this one also requires a more user-centric approach, a more delightful user experience and a more seamless and scalable platform than likely exists today. We are grateful to be a part of this journey along with the Arta Finance team on their inspiring mission."

"Arta's digital-forward approach stands to unlock new investment opportunities that have previously been out of grasp for millions of people," explained Michael Gilroy, General Partner, Coatue. "We see an opportunity to scale Arta's mission to help more people achieve their wealth goals."

"What excites us about Arta is the depth of understanding of two critical lines. The first one is the complexity in financial services and the need to have more transparent access to the information that will allow you to make better decisions," said Micky Malka, Founder of Ribbit Capital. "Second, is the automation of it by using the best technology around. At Arta, we find the best of the two. They understand the consumer, they understand the pain, and they have the experience of working with the best technology. We're excited to see how they can influence and change how everyone thinks about their capital and assets."

The Wait Is (Almost) Over

Arta is built for the world and for everyone, but will first launch in the US today for accredited investors. Once necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, expansion to other countries and investor segments will continue. The global waitlist for membership is open now.

To learn more about Arta Finance or to request an invite please visit www.artafinance.com .

About Arta Finance

Arta Finance is the digital family office for the world. It empowers more people to gain the financial superpowers that, until now, were the domain of ultra-high net worth individuals. Arta Finance, a US SEC-registered investment advisor, harnesses AI and machine learning to enable intelligent investing in public market equities and alternative investments – including private equity, venture capital, real-estate – and access financial expertise to help every member advance their unique goals. Founded by a team of former Google executives and researchers, Arta is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue and more than 140 luminaries in tech and finance. To learn more about Arta visit artafinance.com .

Important Disclosure Information

This document is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing involves risks, including the potential for principal loss. There is no guarantee that the strategies and services offered by Arta Finance will be successful or outperform other strategies and services.

All opinions expressed herein constitute the author or quoted individual(s)'s judgment as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Statements made are not facts, including statements regarding trends, market conditions and the experience or expertise of the author or quoted individual(s) are based on current expectations, estimates, opinions and/or beliefs. Endorsements were provided at the request of Arta Finance.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investments discussed herein may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Investors should independently evaluate each investment discussed in the context of their own objectives, risk profile and circumstances before deciding to invest with Arta Finance.

