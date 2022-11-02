It "Takes a Village" - Why Parents Want Their Kids to Learn Social-Emotional Skills in School

New Video Encourages Families to Speak up for the Value of Social-Emotional Learning and its Impact on Kids' Success

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, we've learned that classroom culture wars are background noise to many families. Parents trust their child's school and want what all parents want – for their kids to be happy, healthy, and thriving. And the research says that having strong social and emotional skills such as confidence, problem-solving, and communication is foundational to a happy and healthy childhood and life.

Social-emotional learning, or SEL, is how children and young people develop essential life skills like communication, problem-solving, and managing stress that set them up for success in the classroom and beyond. Due to misinformation about SEL over the past year, this essential instruction is at risk of being removed from our classrooms and communities.

Today, Committee for Children , a global nonprofit and leading provider of research-based social-emotional learning programs, popularly known as Second Step®, published a video for parents from parents about why they want social-emotional learning for their kids. The video features athletes, business leaders, educators, and authors who have come together to express the value of social-emotional skill building through the lens of their own experiences as parents. And they're encouraging families who agree with them to make their voices heard and let their lawmakers know that SEL belongs in our classrooms and communities.

"It's disheartening that social-emotional learning, a research-based and valued approach to helping children learn and achieve their goals, has become so politicized," says the CEO of Committee for Children, Andrea Lovanhill. "I'm a parent myself, and I know first-hand that when my kids practice the social-emotional skills they're learning at school to help them solve problems or calm down, they benefit in all areas of their life. And research shows that parents across the country agree with me."

To learn more and make your voice heard, visit https://p2a.co/Rhv8pVH.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit on a mission to ensure that children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. The organization has been working in partnership with educators and families for more than 40 years . Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.

