Tock®, a Squarespace Company, Launches Ecommerce Wine Shop Ahead of the Holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tock has launched its own ecommerce platform, Tock Wine Shop, making it possible for winery partners to sell directly to consumers, while continuing to manage tasting reservations on its all-in-one platform. Tock Wine Shop enables wineries to expand their reach and directly sell to Tock's millions of users who have a strong interest in wine, travel, and dining.

"In keeping with Tock's spirit of innovation, we are launching a direct-to-consumer marketplace to connect thousands of partner wineries with millions of Tock account holders," says CEO and founder Nick Kokonas. "The three-tier system is antiquated, penalizes the winery, drives up costs, and limits consumer choice. Only Tock has the scale and capability to successfully bring this industry-disrupting platform to market, and we believe this will be a win-win for everyone."

Over the past two years, Tock saw a 175% increase in winery bookings for tastings, tours, and events. Tock's winery partners are experiencing higher levels of demand than ever before. This spike in demand is being met with the launch of Tock Wine Shop.

With Thanksgiving and holidays around the corner, the industry is preparing for pre-pandemic levels of holiday gatherings and events. The ecommerce shop will allow consumers to discover and purchase curated bundles, featured bottles, and winemaker holiday selections perfect for gifting and hosting during the holiday season.

Tock Wine Shop is launching with an initial collection of thirty wineries, with hundreds more to come. The collection of wineries includes Heitz Cellar, MacRostie Winery Estate, Tank Garage Winery and Round Pond Estate. Bottles that were previously exclusive to in-person tastings can now be shipped directly to consumers thanks to seamless technology that gives wineries autonomy to manage shipping compliance and inventory control of their products.

Through its new campaign, 'Wine Worth Celebrating', Tock Wine Shop aims to inspire consumers to support handcrafted, small producer wines, family vineyards, and celebrated winemakers both locally and nationwide. To purchase wine, visit Tock Wine Shop at exploretock.com/shop/wine.

About Tock

Tock empowers guests to discover and book the best culinary experiences at restaurants, bars, wineries, pop-ups, and events across the globe. Acquired by Squarespace in 2021, the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, Tock offers a robust reservation, guest, and table management system that puts businesses in complete control of the booking process. The platform provides free and prepaid reservations, event ticketing, plus sophisticated hospitality and dynamic pricing tools, making it easy for guests to see everything a culinary destination has to offer all in one place. Tock has processed over $2.2B in prepaid experiences, in addition to millions of standard reservations in 33 countries around the globe. Discover more at exploretock.com and exploretock.com/join. Tock. Delicious starts here.

