The Wait is Over, The Women's Sports Network Has Arrived

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST Studios, the Los Angeles-based streaming venture studio, today announced the highly anticipated Women's Sports Network is officially live. On the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, with support from 12 professional women's sports leagues and federations including the WNBA, the LPGA, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, and Athletes Unlimited, the Women's Sports Network is the single point of access for the very best of women's sports.

To answer the call for a dedicated and easily accessible home for women's sports media, the first-of-its-kind hub will showcase women's sports content while creating more commercial opportunities for athletes, their leagues, and the industry at large. The Women's Sports Network is available across multiple streaming platforms including Amazon Freevee, FuboTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Sports.tv, Tubi and Xumo.

Discouraged by streaming fatigue and frustration over uneven airtime, fans and industry stakeholders alike have been seeking a more streamlined viewing experience for years. The Women's Sports Network is poised to meet this demand by offering access to 1000+ hours of women's sports content including original signature storytelling from the athletes across a multitude of league partners, award-winning documentaries on athletes and league highlights. Moving forward, the network plans to carry live games, tournaments and can't-miss events across the continuum of women's sports in the near future.

The network's flagship show, GAME ON, provides fans with the latest women's sports news, hottest topics, and sports pop culture content. The in-studio show is hosted by former Harlem Globetrotter and social influencer Crissa Jackson, sports reporter Taylor Felix, coach and sports influencer Jenna Bandy and sports reporter and producer Jess Lucero and includes a "fourth chair," where athletes, commissioners and women's sports influencers are interviewed.

"We see women's sports as a great business, and we want to create better access for the fans and brands who want to see more," said FAST Studios CEO Stuart McLean. "We're excited to be able to add to the growing momentum in women's sports, and become a part of the solution these great athletes have worked so hard for by leveraging our expertise in the new FAST landscape. At the Women's Sports Network, women's sports are primetime, all the time."

"I've said it before and I'll say it again…the time is now," said Carol Stiff, a 30-year veteran of ESPN and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. "We know there is a voracious appetite for coverage of women's sports and the Women's Sports Network has assembled the strongest leadership and talent in the industry to make a significant commitment to this network and women's sports coverage."

According to a recent study done by the University of Southern California and Purdue University, only 5% of all sports media coverage is focused on women's sports. However, interest in women's sports continues to grow along with interest in off-the-field storytelling.

"The launch of the Women's Sports Network is a huge and long-awaited win for female athletes and fans of women's sports," said WNBA Champion and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. "The numbers don't lie – we know that fans want to see more women's sports and the Women's Sports Networks creates a unique platform for our fans to connect with the sports they love in ways that haven't been available to us as female athletes."

"The Women's Sports Network is exactly what athletes, fans and sponsors have been asking for," said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, Commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). "It's so exciting to see this dawning era in women's sports, and I was honored to be one of the early guests on GAME ON, speaking with such powerful and impactful women in this industry. The Women's Sports Network will not only amplify our tournament coverage but will also provide an inside look at the Tour, our athletes and leadership, all at no additional cost to our fans. The LPGA prides itself in being a leader in the movement to elevate women's sports and we believe the time is right for the Women's Sports Network."

Partnering with Expert Leaders

The Women's Sports Network is supported by a multitude of major leagues who have come together for the first time to continue to raise the tide of women's sports. The founding league and content partners include the Women's National Basketball Association, Athletes Unlimited, Goodsport/Empower Onyx, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Octagon, Premier Hockey Federation, Quattro Media, Street League Skateboarding, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Golf Association, Women's Football Alliance, and World Surf League. The mission of the partnership is for the Women's Sports Network to drive growth by giving league partners more opportunities to build their brands.

Founded in 2021 by media innovator Stuart McLean, FAST Studios is powered by a team of experienced marketers, programmers, and media leaders. Leading the charge for the Women's Sports Network with McLean is Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, 30-year veteran of ESPN and Women's Sports Network Board of Advisors Chair, Carol Stiff. In addition to Stiff, the Women's Sports Network Board of Advisors holds some of the most influential figures in the industry, including:

Stacey Allaster , Chief Executive, Professional Tennis at United States Tennis Association

Lindsay Amstutz , Chief Media Officer at OneTeam Partners

Allyson Felix , 11-time Olympic medalist

Kathleen Francis , national board chair of Women in Sports and Events (WISE)

Sophie Goldschmidt , CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

LaChina Robinson , WBNA analyst at ESPN

Angela Ruggiero , CEO and Co-Founder of the Sports Innovation Lab

Renata Simril , President and CEO of LA84

Julie Uhrman , Co-Founder and President of Angel City Football Club

Through a true 24/7 vision of women's sports content, the Women's Sports Network flips the script of women's sports by amplifying in-season stories and extending every league and athlete in the off-season. Fans are encouraged to follow the non-stop action on Women's Sports Network's social media channels including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok and visit www.womenssports.com to learn more about the network.

ABOUT WOMEN'S SPORTS NETWORK

The Women's Sports Network is a free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming destination available on Amazon Freevee, FuboTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Sports.tv, Tubi and Xumo that spotlights women's sports content. Launched by FAST Studios in 2022, the Women's Sports Network aims to promote diversity in the sports and entertainment industries by offering viewers content that champions female athletes both on and off the field. The Women's Sports Network has confirmed participation from several prestigious organizations, including the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and World Surf League (WSL), with additional launch partners to come. For further information visit: www.womenssports.com.

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

FAST Studios (FAST) is a streaming venture studio specializing in content creation, marketing, distribution and monetization of free ad-supported streaming television channels (FAST). Led by serial media innovator Stuart McLean, FAST Studios serves streaming platforms who need quality content channels, brand marketers who need to reach fragmented audiences at scale, and the growing population of streaming viewers expecting premium content experiences.

The Women's Sports Network will be the third streaming TV network launched by FAST Studios. In 2021, the company launched the 24/7 fitness channel SpartanTV in conjunction with Spartan Race, the world's leading obstacle race and lifestyle wellness brand. It also launched Racing America, in partnership with the Race Team Alliance, that consists of 16 NASCAR Cup Series teams as a 24/7 home for grassroots racing with weekly live races and original content including a slate of news-driven shows, archival races and NASCAR Cup Series team content. FAST Studios channels can be viewed via streaming apps and connected TVs across multiple distribution points. For further information visit: www.FASTstudios.com.

