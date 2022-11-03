Acepodia to Present Preclinical Data on its Gamma Delta T cell Therapy Candidate, ACE1831, at 2022 SITC Annual Meeting

ALAMEDA, Calif., and TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepodia, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) technology to address gaps in cancer care, today announced the upcoming poster presentation of new preclinical data for ACE1831, a gamma delta 2 T cell therapy being developed as a treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company will present this data at the 37th annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held in Boston, MA, from November 8 to 12, 2022.

The poster presentation will showcase data demonstrating that ACE1831 is able to target cancer cells, overcome tumor defenses, and deliver a potent, cancer-killing cellular payload.

Details on the presentation and session information are provided below:

Presentation details

Title: Application of Antibody-Cell Conjugation Technology in a Novel Off-the-shelf CD20-targeting Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy ACE1831

Poster Number: 251

Date: November 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

The poster presentation will be accessible in person and virtually. All accepted abstracts will be published in a Supplement to the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

"Acepodia's unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) technology platform is inherited from the lab of Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, 2022 Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry, where she pioneers work in the development of biorthogonal chemistry and moves click chemistry into living organisms. Antibody-Cell Conjugation technology uses this live-cell compatible chemistry to link any tumor-targeting antibody to the surface of human immune cells. This powerful, new approach to cell therapy development has the potential to enhance the ability of γδ2 T cells to recognize and engage the tumor by unlocking multiple receptor signaling pathways. This could potentially allow ACC-γδ2 T therapies to overcome the challenges that have prevented cell therapies from effectively targeting solid tumors," said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Acepodia. "We plan to continue developing novel off-the-shelf cell therapy that leverage our unique ACC technology platform, which can be applied to a variety of immune effector cells, and we look forward to advancing our ACE1831 into phase 1 clinical study in 2022."

About Gamma-Delta T Cells

Acepodia's gamma delta T cell program harnesses the unique properties of gamma delta T cells to develop a new class of off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Gamma delta T cells have characteristics of both the innate and adaptive immune systems that make them an ideal chassis for the development of cell therapies. This cell type can recognize and attack cancerous cells as well as coordinate a broad antitumor immune response by recruiting other immune factors and cells to the site of disease. Gamma delta T cells have also been shown to preferentially traffic to distinct tissues and could be ideally suited for more targeted treatment of certain types of cancers.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) platform technology to address gaps in cancer care. Leveraging its ACC technology, the company links tumor-targeting antibodies to its proprietary immune cells, such as natural killer and gamma delta T cells to create novel ACE therapies, which have increased binding strength against tumors that express low levels of tumor antigens.

Acepodia is made up of seasoned leaders and scientific experts dedicated to advancing its robust pipeline of ACE therapies with the potential to bring innovative, effective, and affordable cell therapies to a broad population of patients across a variety of solid tumors and hematologic cancers. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com and follow Acepodia on Twitter and LinkedIn

