SAMSARA LUGGAGE MAKES THE HEADLINES AS THE UN-CARRIER ON TAKES THE TRAVEL WORLD BY STORM

Samsara Luggage celebrates the start of the holiday season with a surge of press coverage after the launch of the Un-carrier On, the smart suitcase packed with innovative technology made in collaboration with T-Mobile

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The press has put a spotlight on Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML) as the brand known for its innovative travel products unveils the Un-carrier On with T-Mobile. A few of the many notable outlets include Forbes, Fox News and 9to5google.com, who shared outstanding reviews of Samsara's latest smart suitcase equipped with standout tech features including Tag Smart luggage tracker, wireless charging, and USB-C port for corded charging. Forbes said "The Un-carrier On retails all the design elements that make Samsara bags some of the best in the business," and called the Un-carrier On "the best bag I've seen from Samsara." Slashgear said the Un-carrier On "made in collaboration with luggage expert Samsara," is "undoubtedly among the most feature-loaded carry-on bags money can buy."

"We're delighted with the positive press that the Un-carrier On has received since its launch," said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Continuing to create innovative products is a priority for us. We appreciate the positive feedback from the press and look forward to hearing feedback from our travel community as they put the Un-carrier On to the test as we enter the busiest season for travel."

With Samsara's iconic design, travelers can use their Un-carrier On as a portable desk equipped with its own charging station. An 8-bag packing set and removable Power Bank is included with purchase of the magenta carry-on. The limited-edition Un-carrier On is now available for pre-order.

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTCQB: SAML) is a smart luggage brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless, smart experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and high-quality materials, Samsara is transforming the travel industry with its products. The company launched its first smart carry-on in 2017 and has since expanded its product offering with travel accessories and the Tag Smart collection, equipped with unmatched tracking capabilities. Samsara was named "Best of" by notable press outlets including Forbes, Tom's Guide and Tech Republic. In the fall of 2022, the Tag Smart collection made its retail debut in select Tommy Bahama brick and mortar stores. Samsara Luggage also collaborated with T-Mobile to create the Un-carrier On magenta smart suitcase, a limited-edition suitcase with Tag Smart tracking, wireless charging, USB-C corded charging and much more. To discover Samsara Luggage please visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

