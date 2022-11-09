IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 registered a gain of ARS 1,297 million compared to a loss of ARS 1,855 million in the previous fiscal year.

The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 5,796 million , ARS 4,575 million in the Shopping Malls segment, ARS 562 million in the Offices segment and ARS 659 million in the Hotels segment, 46.6% higher than the first quarter of the previous year. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes the sale of one floor of "200 Della Paolera " building, reached ARS 6,696 million , increasing 93.9% in the period.

Real tenant sales in shopping malls grew by 21.9% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2020, not affected by the pandemic. Portfolio occupancy grew slightly to 93.7%.

The hotel segment registered record revenue levels during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, motivated by the Llao Llao resort, in the city of Bariloche. The EBITDA of the segment increased by 357.6% compared to the same period of 2022.

During the period, we finalized the share repurchase plan launched in the previous fiscal year. The company acquired 1.16% of the capital stock for the sum of ARS 995 million .

Since November 8 th, 2022, the Company made available to its shareholders a cash dividend for ARS 4,340 million , equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2023

Income Statement 09/30/2022 09/30/2021 Revenues 11,667 8,020 Consolidated Gross Profit 7,403 4,810 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (6,629) (11,887) Consolidated Loss from Operations (1,057) (8,933) Result for the Period 1,297 (1,855)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 1,162 (1,097) Non-Controlling interest 135 (758)





EPS (Basic) 1.45 (1.67) EPS (Diluted) 1.30 (1.67)





Balance Sheet 09/30/2022 06/30/2022 Current Assets 35,016 51,740 Non-Current Assets 395,828 402,978 Total Assets 430,844 454,718 Current Liabilities 58,917 105,423 Non-Current Liabilities 164,542 142,268 Total Liabilities 223,459 247,691 Non-Controlling Interest 13,352 13,264 Shareholders' Equity 207,385 207,027

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2022 , was approximately USD 330 million . (81,088,851 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 4.07 ).

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N3SSb0A8SZShxu2WkFWKqA

Webinar ID: 825 8478 7407

Password: 133045

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina : +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel : +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762

Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

United States of America : +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile : +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

