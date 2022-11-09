Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Stoneridge to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference with a fire-side chat at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation. In addition to the presentation, Stoneridge will host on-site demonstrations in a MirrorEye-equipped truck to showcase the system's safety benefits and capabilities.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)
Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301673642.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.