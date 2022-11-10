BET ANNOUNCES NEW AIR DATE FOR "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" 2022, THE FEEL GOOD SHOW OF THE YEAR WILL AIR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET, BET HER, LOGO, MTV2 AND VH1

"SOUL TRAIN AWARDS RED CARPET SPECIAL" PRESHOW AIRS AT 7 PM ET/PT WITH HOSTS TANK, LETOYA LUCKETT, AND NOVI BROWN

JB SMOOVE, LUCKY DAYE, MARK TALLMAN, MICHELLE MITCHENOR, AND QUEEN NAIJA TAPPED AS PRESENTERS

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BET announced the new air date for "Soul Train Awards" 2022, now premiering Saturday, November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2, and VH1, hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole. J. Valentine joins previously announced Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. BET also announced this year's presenters to include JB Smoove, Lucky Daye, Mark Tallman & Michelle Mitchenor (BET+ Original Series "First Wives Club"), and Queen Naija.

The "Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Special" preshow will air at 7 pm ET/PT with hosts Tank covering the Main Stage, Letoya Luckett on the Correspondent Stage, and Novi Brown ("Tyler Perry's Sistas") in the Walmart Lounge.

Iconic 80's funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the 'Legend' award. Legendary multiplatinum-selling R&B supergroup Xscape will receive the 'Lady of Soul' honor.

Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are set to blend harmonies for this year's Soul Cypher sponsored by Walmart. Renowned DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables, all culminating to make "Soul Train Awards" 2022, the feel good party of the year.

"Soul Train Awards" 2022 presented by BET, will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the '70s to today.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of "Soul Train Awards" 2022 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

