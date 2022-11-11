32,000 World Cup Player & Team NFTs released by Basement Sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basement Sports, a mixed reality gaming company, is dropping 32,000 unique Country & Player NFTs (1,000 for each of the 32 qualifying teams) on Day 1 of the 2022 World Cup. The minting - which costs $25 per player - will happen through the Basement Sports app where users get to choose and showcase these unique avatars on social media and use them in actual soccer gameplay within the app. Gamers can also livestream and earn reward points called Kidcoin when using NFT Teams.

"There has never been a soccer fan club like this, with gaming options where your character comes to life," says Basement Sports Founder, Arman Rousta, "By minting their own player NFTs, worldwide futbol fans get exclusive access to game features, Kidcoin rewards, sports merchandise and VIP experiences - both virtual and real world."

All the information about how to get these NFT avatars is on the website - https://www.basementsports.com/nft/ . Fans get to choose single teams like Brazil or France, full 4-team groups as per the World Cup bracket, or the full slate of 32 countries. NFT Owners can 'trade', sell or buy skins through the app or on NFT exchange, OpenSea.

The creative mind behind this NFT project is Mustafa Farhad, Creative Director at Blueliner, a global digital agency. "We wanted to create player avatars that young soccer fans the world over can immediately relate to and through them share in our common excitement, passion, glory and heartache that is the World Cup."

On the technical side, a team of engineers led by Blueliner CTO, Kaiyes Ansary, built the Basement Sports app and now the NFT system, which includes Kidcoin payments integration. "This is a unique cross-over project, that brings web3, crypto elements into a mainstream interface, using web and app platforms that kids and parents are used to engaging with. We chose the Polygon network to build the NFT architecture because of its speed and reliability, as it is a layer on top of the trusted and secure Ethereum Network."

With World Cup action slated to kickoff next week, the Basement Sports team is planning several watch parties globally, as well as daily contests, from which winners will be rewarded with NFTs and other prizes. Each World Cup Group has an Ambassador and Team, that can be followed on their official Twitter and Instagram channels.

