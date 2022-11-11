Schneider Electric Designated 2023 Military Friendly® Employer

Earns designation for investments in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for Service Members, military spouses, and veterans

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer designation – the fifth time that the company has been recognized with this honor. In addition, Schneider Electric has been designated a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer and has been elevated to the organization's Bronze distinction. These awards recognize the company's continued efforts to build a culture that embraces and empowers Service Members and their families to succeed in their careers and support others.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Schneider Electric has placed a focus on the needs of current and former members of our Armed Forces and their families by providing unique benefits to support them:

Programs to support current Military Reservists and National Guard members to continue serving their country without having to sacrifice their careers

Benefits, including up to 20 days of full paid leave in addition to standard PTO and salary differential programs to support their military commitments for up to six months of activation

Support groups, including our Schneider Electric Veterans Employee Resource Network (ERN), aimed to create a culture that embraces the uniqueness of the military community and facilitates the development and retention of veterans

Volunteer opportunities where employees can share their time, talent and experience to support numerous causes, including mentoring transitioning military service members to prepare for a civilian career

Peter Shull, Military and Veterans Affairs Program Leader, Schneider Electric said, "We are proud to receive the Military Friendly Employers® designation for the fifth year. We are also delighted to receive the Military Friendly Spouse Award for the first time. Schneider Electric recognizes the valuable contributions of both veterans and those who continue to serve our nation through a reserve or national guard commitment. We also recognize the challenges active-duty military spouses encounter seeking and sustaining employment. It is an honor to help this talented group of folks as they support their service members. While Schneider Electric is thrilled to accept these awards, we truly view these as a tribute to all those who served and continue service to our great nation."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Schneider Electric was one of more than a thousand companies to participate in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Schneider Electric will be showcased in the 2023 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #GreatPeople #MilitaryFriendly

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric