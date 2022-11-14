BIOLASE to Participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 1, 2022 in New York

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has been invited to participate in the 11th Annual Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference taking place December 1, 2022 in New York City. President and Chief Executive Office, John Beaver, and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Bright, will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the event.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with BIOLASE management, please contact BIOLASE's investor relations firm, EVC Group, LLC at tkehrli@evcgroup.com.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 302 patented and 28 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems from 1998 through December 31, 2021 in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

Contacts:

EVC Group, Inc.

Michael Polyviou/Todd Kehrli

(732) 232-6914

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com; tkehrli@evcgroup.com

