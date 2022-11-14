DecisionPoint Systems Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased 41.1% to a third quarter record $25.7 million
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results ended September 30, 2022.
"We saw continued strength during the third quarter growing revenue 41% and adjusted EBITDA by 74%," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "This strength was broad-based across products and services, including run-rate, follow-on product orders from existing customers and 22% growth in our services revenue. Additionally, given the overall supply chain environment and our ability to successfully access products from our OEMs and distributors, we continued to see customers placing orders with longer lead times, rebuilding our backlog to about $29 million despite our strong quarter. Finally, this quarter also demonstrated the operating leverage inherent in our business, as we dropped more to the bottom line than we did in the second quarter."
Third Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)
- Revenue increased 41.1% to $25.7 million;
- Gross Profit increased 37.4% to $5.8 million;
- GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $1.1 million and $0.15, respectively;
- Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 69.8% and 61.7% to $1.2 million and $0.16, respectively;
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 73.7% to $2.3 million;
- Backlog as of September 30, 2022, was $29.0 million.
Third Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021
(in $M except for EPS)
3Q22
3Q21
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
Total Revenue
$ 25.7
$ 18.2
41.1 %
$ 72.9
$ 49.5
47.5 %
Hardware Revenue
$ 19.2
$ 12.7
50.7 %
$ 54.1
$ 33.5
61.7 %
Software and Services Revenue
$ 4.7
$ 3.9
22.1 %
$ 13.7
$ 11.6
17.8 %
Consumables Revenue
$ 1.8
$ 1.6
11.0 %
$ 5.2
$ 4.4
17.6 %
Gross Profit
$ 5.8
$ 4.2
37.4 %
$ 16.8
$ 11.5
45.4 %
Operating Income
$ 1.5
$ 0.9
73.9 %
$ 3.8
$ 1.3
184.4 %
GAAP Net Income
$ 1.1
$ 0.6
81.5 %
$ 2.7
$ 2.1
26.9 %
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.15
$ 0.08
72.8 %
$ 0.36
$ 0.29
22.9 %
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 1.2
$ 0.7
69.8 %
$ 3.3
$ 1.2
179.5 %
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$ 0.16
$ 0.10
61.7 %
$ 0.43
$ 0.16
161.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2.3
$ 1.3
73.7 %
$ 6.1
$ 2.6
130.0 %
*numbers may not add due to rounding
Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of September 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents were $9.4 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021.
Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.
Net cash from operating activities was $13.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
2022 Commentary
2021 Actual
New Guidance
2022 vs 2021
Prior Guidance
Revenue
$65.9 Million
$90.0 - $93.0 Million
+36% - 41%
$87.0 - $90.0 Million
Adjusted EBITDA
$5.0 Million
$6.5 - $7.0 million
+30% - 40%
$4.6 - $5.0 Million
"As we look to the end of the year, we are confident in increasing our full-year 2022 guidance for revenue to $90 to $93 million (36% - 41%) and now expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $6.5 and $7.0 million for the year," concluded Smith.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.
Live Call Information:
Date: November 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582068&tp_key=949e374fc7
Replay Information:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13734298
Replay Start: Tuesday, November 14, 2022, 2:00 a.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, November 21, 2022, 11:59 a.m. ET
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
9,447
$
2,587
Accounts receivable, net
14,483
12,302
Inventory, net
1415
2,111
Deferred costs
2,422
1,998
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
184
336
Total current assets
27,951
19,334
Operating lease assets
2,784
329
Property and equipment, net
1,764
834
Deferred costs, net of current portion
2,346
1,492
Deferred tax assets
1,539
1,999
Intangible assets, net
4,711
3,564
Goodwill
10,012
8,128
Other assets
16
50
Total assets
$
51,123
$
35,730
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,044
$
10,273
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,098
3,220
Deferred revenue
6,664
4,599
Current portion of long-term debt
3
3
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
421
257
Total current liabilities
29,230
18,352
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
2,872
2,510
Long-term debt
143
146
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
2,639
83
Other liabilities
221
381
Total liabilities
35,105
21,472
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,234 and 7,007 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
38,292
39,216
Accumulated deficit
(22,281)
(24,965)
Total stockholders' equity
16,018
14,258
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
51,123
$
35,730
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales:
Product
$
20,988
$
14,349
$
59,259
$
37,846
Service
4,725
3,870
13,681
11,614
Net sales
25,713
18,219
72,940
49,460
Cost of sales:
Product
16,923
11,267
47,213
29,948
Service
3,036
2,764
8,971
7,990
Cost of sales
19,959
14,031
56,184
37,938
Gross profit
5,754
4,188
16,756
11,522
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expense
2,291
1,812
6,850
5,611
General and administrative expenses
1,936
1,498
6,155
4,592
Total operating expenses
4,227
3,310
13,005
10,203
Operating income
1,527
878
3,751
1,319
Interest expense
(7)
(17)
(42)
(67)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
—
-
1,211
Other expense
-
—
(17)
—
Income before income taxes
1,520
861
3,692
2,463
Income tax expense
(409)
(249)
(1,008)
(348)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders
$
1,111
$
612
$
2,684
$
2,115
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders (1):
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.09
$
0.37
$
0.31
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.08
$
0.36
$
0.29
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
7,290
6,958
7,210
6,928
Diluted
7,593
7,230
7,510
7,274
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
2,684
$
2,115
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on fixed asset disposal
22
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,750
1,031
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,211)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
-
25
Share-based compensation expense
325
109
Deferred income taxes, net
460
171
Allowance for doubtful accounts
32
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(811)
4,548
Inventory, net
825
(267)
Deferred costs
(1,155)
(21)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
186
(346)
Accounts payable
7,213
(3,225)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(139)
(161)
Due to related parties
-
(34)
Operating lease liabilities
265
(5)
Deferred revenue
2,279
(504)
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,936
2,225
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(4,525)
(170)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,299)
(235)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,824)
(405)
Cash flows from financing activities
Line of credit, net
-
(1,206)
Payment under term loan
(3)
-
Cash paid for cashless exercise of stock options
(1,403)
(25)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
154
2
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,252)
(1,229)
Change in cash
6,860
591
Cash, beginning of period
2,587
2,005
Cash, end of period
$
9,447
$
2,596
