Custom-designed new product line underscores Galanz' commitment to thoughtful engineering at affordable prices

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in home appliances, Galanz Americas, announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Joy Mangano, the legendary inventor whose home-shopping business empire was founded by challenging the status quo with celebrated inventions like the original self-wringing Miracle Mop, the first ever velvety Joy Hangers, her new line of revolutionary cleaning items - CleanBoss, and so much more.

Galanz Americas Announces Licensed Home Appliances Deal with Queen of Best-in-Class Inventions, Joy Mangano, in Time for the Holidays (PRNewswire)

This new collection, called JOY Kitchen, features a full line of small kitchen appliances with Joy's signature flair for on-trend colors, mixed metal finishes and sleek design, adding a sophisticated pop of color to the kitchen. The countertop mainstay products have launched just in time for the holidays; perfect for relieving the stress of holiday entertaining or providing a much-loved gift for others.

"I absolutely love to cook, and I'm always excited when I can redesign a new category," said Joy Mangano. "I could not think of a better brand to partner with than Galanz for my first-ever affordable, high quality, design-driven kitchen appliance collection. This partnership allows consumers access to quality products that make their time in the kitchen better & brighter. JOY Kitchen is a stunning collection that I am so proud of, it is like jewelry for your kitchen."

Creator of America's Big Deal, the first live shoppable competition series that premiered last year in partnership with NBCUniversal, and the subject of the Oscar-nominated major motion picture JOY starring Jennifer Lawrence, and now host of JOY Live! Saturday nights on HSN, Mangano's new JOY Kitchen collection is currently available online with national retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and Wayfair. The collection covers high-demand categories at an attainable price point.

"Joy Mangano was a natural fit to take Galanz' commitment to thoughtfully engineered, innovative and affordable products to an exciting new level," said Courtney Royko, Senior Director of Product Development and Marketing, Galanz Americas. "Joy has developed and launched thousands of hero products that have defined and re-defined the ceiling of success in the world of television product sales. We're excited to apply her matchless vision and innovation to a new collection of small kitchen appliances."

Galanz believes appliances should work hard and improve the lives of consumers. With the continued trend of Americans cooking at home, there's an increased demand for best-in-class products that are not only reliable, but attractive and affordable. JOY Kitchen, powered by Galanz technology, ensures to deliver on all these points and help you spend more time enjoying with those you love most.

This partnership was brokered by global brand licensing agency LMCA.

About Galanz Americas

Galanz Americas is a leading global home appliances manufacturer that uses thoughtful engineering and meaningful design to bring you great products for better living. We're driven by the conviction that an appliance should improve your life, making daily tasks simpler and more enjoyable. Our products are innovative and design-driven, so they integrate naturally into your everyday life. The Galanz Americas product portfolio includes refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking products, food preparation, espresso/coffee machines, and more. For more information, visit galanz.com.

About Joy Mangano

Trusted by millions, Joy Mangano, named one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People," is one of the most celebrated female entrepreneurs of our time and is a prominent influential voice in the TV shopping industry. She has unmatched customer dedication, customer purchase power, & is one of the most watched personalities in the TV media space. Joy Mangano's first invention, the Miracle Mop, which inspired the major motion picture, JOY, featuring Jennifer Lawrence, broke the mold and redefined how we mop; inspiring entrepreneurs and bosses all around the globe to follow their dreams. As the creator, executive producer, and star of America's Big Deal, the first live shoppable competition series, and host of JOY Live! Saturday nights on HSN, Joy is always on a mission to lift up small businesses and entrepreneurs with everything she creates. Her latest brand launch, CleanBoss by Joy, is furthering Joy's mission for helping everyone get a cleaner, better, & brighter home in a botanically powered way. For more information, visit joymangano.com

About LMCA

LMCA is a global brand extension agency dedicated to building transformative licensing partnerships that add value, create revenue and support our clients' overall strategy and missions. For over 35 years, we have planned and managed brand licensing programs across a wide range of industries and markets, creating relevant and meaningful brand products and experiences that deliver impactful results. For more information on brand licensing, visit lmca.net.

SOURCE Galanz Americas