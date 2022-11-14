Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe Named 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year, Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Earns 2023 Green Truck of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has been named the 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year by Green Car Journal. The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has earned the publication’s award for 2023 Green Truck of the Year. (PRNewswire)

2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe, with 375 horsepower, delivers 56 MPGe and 25 miles of all-electric operation for daily commutes with no range anxiety

Grand Cherokee 4xe is the natural evolution of Jeep 4x4 leadership, providing new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability – on and off road

2023 Ram 1500 with 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque and diesel towing capability

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel leads all trucks in fuel range with over 1,000 miles between fill-ups

Electrified and more efficient propulsion systems play important role in Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

The innovative 2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has been named the 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year by leading industry publication Green Car Journal, and the 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has earned the publication's award for 2023 Green Truck of the Year. The awards were presented at this month's annual San Antonio Auto & Truck Show in San Antonio, Texas.

Electrified and more efficient propulsion systems play an important role in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that commits Stellantis to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

The first Grand Cherokee to offer a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) variant, the Grand Cherokee 4xe signals the continued growth of the Jeep brand's electrified mission of Zero Emission Freedom. The Grand Cherokee 4xe's PHEV technology enhances the fun, freedom and adventure that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness.

"The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe does an exceptional job of meeting the needs of a wide range of buyers today," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Its 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year® title is well earned, not only due to its considerable trail capabilities and ability to drive 25 miles on battery power alone, but also because of the sophisticated and satisfying driving experience it brings to the mission of navigating everyday life."

Offering 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe, the 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe features a PHEV system that combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Total combined system output of 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque delivers 0-60 mph in six seconds and max towing of 6,000 lbs.

Leading the segment in 4x4 capability, the Grand Cherokee 4xe comes standard with a two-speed transfer case, 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio and 47.4:1 crawl ratio. When equipped with the Quadra-Lift air suspension, the Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water fording capability.

Green Car Journal's 2023 Green Truck of the Year, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, features a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engine that leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque with 480 lb.-ft. and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds. The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel's driving range exceeds 1,000 miles.

"The Ram 1500 continues to be an undeniable force in the pickup field," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "It's stylish, comfortable, and connected in ways appreciated by those who drive their Ram pickups for everyday personal use. Yet it's also a workhorse with considerable hauling and towing capabilities. Importantly, the Ram 1500 offers power choices that include efficient eTorque hybrid technology for higher mpg and lower carbon emissions."

Ram 1500 offers several different engine options that meet consumers' needs, including the efficient 3.6-liter eTorque Pentastar V-6, the powerful 5.7-liter eTorque HEMI® V-8 and the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engines. Ram will introduce a Ram 1500 battery-electric vehicle in 2024.

Ram will offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all of its segments no later than 2030. Ram electric vehicles will push past the competition as leaders in a combination of areas truck customers care about the most: range, towing, payload and charge time.

The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 delivers robust torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners. In the 2023 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, while horsepower is rated at 260 hp at 3,600 rpm. The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

Green Car Journal editors consider all potential truck models in the U.S. market, weighing environmental attributes alongside traditional criteria that define what makes a great pickup, such as capability, versatility, safety, value and style. The winner was selected from finalists by a Green Truck of the Year jury, comprised of automotive experts and Green Car Journal staff.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis