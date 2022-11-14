SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mastech Digital, Inc. - MHH

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mastech Digital, Inc. ("Mastech" or the "Company") (NYSE: MHH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Mastech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2022, Mastech issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Among other items, Mastech disclosed that the Company "experienced a cyber-security breach of a single employee email account for which we reserved $450,000 related to the costs of engaging cyber-security advisors to assist us in properly closing this matter and for other potential losses associated with the breach. Also, during the quarter, we made a decision in the Data and Analytics Services segment to close our underperforming operations in Singapore and Ireland and to rationalize our operating cost structure in the UK. Accordingly, we reserved $120,000 of severance expense related to these actions." In addition, Mastech reported that gross margins declined due to low utilization and a $0.3 million cost over-run on a fixed price project".

On this news, Mastech's stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 10.17%, to close at $13.75 per share on November 2, 2022.

