Visage Leads with CloudPACS at RSNA 2022

Visage delivers Visage 7 Workflow Load Balancer and Deep Search for innovations in ultrafast precision workflow and report insight discovery

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will be showcasing a series of exciting new innovations, as well as the industry-leading Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, purpose built and engineered for CloudPACS (cloudpacs.com™) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 annual meeting, Booth 4319, McCormick Place South Hall (Chicago, IL) from Sunday, November 27 – Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Visage is also celebrating the release of our latest video, "The Essence of Visage".

Imaging's move to the cloud is happening now with unprecedented velocity and Visage is leading the transformation

Visage is trailblazing Imaging's SaaS move to the cloud with an Open Cloud philosophy based on industry standards and multi-cloud support, delivering ultrafast sub-second image display based on object-based cloud storage, while propelling cloud adoption at a fraction of the storage cost of on-premise solutions.

For the past 24 months, 100% of Visage's new PACS customers have been implemented in the cloud, with the enterprise scale and sophistication required for academic institutions, integrated delivery networks, and outpatient imaging organizations. These implementations span imaging institutions performing hundreds of thousands to millions of new imaging studies annually. In order to maximize the benefits of transitioning to the Cloud, such as high performance, enhanced security and elastic scale, new CloudPACS customers are increasingly choosing the "full-stack" of Visage 7 native modular solutions, including Visage 7 Viewer, Visage 7 Workflow, and Visage 7 Open Archive.

"Imaging's move to the cloud is happening now with unprecedented velocity and Visage is leading the transformation," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "Our cloud-native implementation provides the proven lightning-fast Visage experience as a secure, highly available, scalable, cost-efficient, fully managed service. We are not resting on our reputation for having the fastest PACS, but continue to feed our growing innovation pipeline. We will demonstrate numerous innovations in the areas of workflow, AI, reporting, clinical tools, and more at RSNA, many inspired by customer partnership."

At RSNA 2022, in addition to highlighting the "full-stack" offerings of Visage 7 CloudPACS, Visage will demonstrate multiple new solutions, including:

Visage 7 Workflow | Load Balancer. Load Balancer enables institutions to create optimized workflows using a state-of-the-art user interface to define, manage and monitor workflow rules across the enterprise. Load Balancer supports the definition of editable worklist rules to create 'child' worklists distributing work from 'parent' worklists, based on a set of threshold values for specific RVU/REU metrics, definable over a specific time (day or multiple days of the week, over a specified time duration). Load Balancer is an optional product capability exclusively intended for use with Visage 7 Workflow for ultrafast enterprise workflow orchestration.

Visage 7 Deep Search. With ultrafast speed, Visage 7 Deep Search allows authorized users to search an institution's data asset of radiology reports to gain useful clinical insights. Deep Search can be used to build patient cohorts for research and AI projects based on natural language processing and complex heuristic-based queries. Deep Search is available now and supports near immediate queries interrogating tens of millions of reports. Also shown at RSNA 2022 as a works-in-progress, Visage will demonstrate Deep Search's ability to search measurements, annotations and Visage's exclusive, Semantic Annotations, for the ultimate dataset curation.

Interpretation work products into the diagnostic report. Visage 7 now enables radiologists to easily parse data from images into the radiology report, including measurements that are either automated or manually created, as well as Lesion Tracking Tool tables. This data can also be made available to authorized users in the EHR.

Reinforcing Visage 7's position as the leading modern PACS for an AI-based future, Visage will also be highlighting the Visage AI Accelerator* program, demonstrating AI algorithms under development by our global research collaboration partners, native integration to third-party algorithms, and Visage Breast Density, Visage's FDA cleared algorithm for automated breast density assessment. For the third year in a row, Visage is also a proud participant in the Imaging AI in Practice (IAIP) demonstration (South Hall, Booth 4329), showcasing emerging AI technologies and the data and interoperability standards needed to integrate them into the workflow of diagnostic radiology.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at RSNA 2022, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend RSNA 2022, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

*The Visage AI Accelerator Program is by invitation only.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

