Atropos Health Wins Prestigious UCSF Rising Star Award

Stanford spinoff earns award for its breakthrough clinical consults.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , the leader in delivering real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, was named a Rising Star in the Clinical Diagnostic Tool category by the 2022 UCSF Digital Health Awards , awarded to organizations solving healthcare's biggest challenges.

The UCSF Digital Health Awards is one of the leading awards in the health tech space, with each entrant's products and solutions judged by a UCSF Health Hub panel dedicated to spotlighting technology that is genuinely improving healthcare.

Atropos Health evolved from a 2019 Stanford Health Care research project that successfully provided accurate clinical informatics consults in record time. The Clinical Informatics Consult Service on Atropos Health's platform generates Prognostogram s that answer even the most obscure clinical questions in less than 48 hours, utilizing publication-grade data. This brings clinicians actionable answers, enables evidence-based care, and improves patient outcomes.

"UCSF has a reputation for being one of the most prestigious awards in health tech, and being named a Rising Star is a great honor for us," says Brigham Hyde, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Atropos Health. "This is a meaningful acknowledgement of our progress toward building the future of evidence-based medicine. We look forward to continuing the journey."

Atropos Health was one of eight finalists in the Rising Star category, with the awards receiving over a thousand submissions. The company made news earlier this year for its partnerships with ASCO CancerLinq, Syntegra, Mayo Clinic, and others, as it continues to expand the access to on-demand RWE through its Clinical Informatics Consult service.

Winners in multiple categories for the UCSF Digital Health Awards were announced live and in person at the HLTH Conference , which took place on November 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using hundreds of millions of anonymized patient records, Atropos helps providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging clinical insights from EHR and claims data in a rapid, methodologically-transparent manner built on dozens of peer reviewed publications, Atropos empowers more robust research and evidence-based care delivery.

