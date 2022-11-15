Interwell Health Named Winner of UCSF Digital Health Awards in Consumer Prevention Category

Company Chosen by a Panel of Expert Healthcare and Venture Capital Leaders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health , a physician-centered organization dedicated to reimagining kidney care, announced that it has been crowned the winner of the 2022 UCSF Digital Health Awards in the Best in Class Consumer Prevention category. The UCSF Digital Health Awards, now in its fourth year, recognizes innovative companies that are improving healthcare through the use of technology. The winners were selected from hundreds of nominees by a panel of judges including healthcare investors, executives, innovators, and academics.

InterWell Health logo (PRNewswire)

"We are honored that Interwell Health has received this recognition from UCSF Health Hub alongside so many other changemakers in healthcare," says Robert Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "It is real validation for all of our clinicians, engineers and product designers who are imagining a better way of partnering with nephrologists and engaging kidney patients to help them live their best lives. I'd like to congratulate all of the other nominees for their work in transforming healthcare, and we thank UCSF Health Hub for the validation of the path we are on here at Interwell Health."

Interwell Health was recognized for its technology that helps payers and providers intervene in chronic kidney disease early, providing support for patients that helps them manage the progression of the disease. Joining Interwell Health as finalists in the Best in Class Consumer Prevention category were Lark Health, Welldoc Health, and Omada Health. The winners were selected by an expert team of judges in the healthcare and VC industries.

"As the winner of the Consumer Prevention category, Interwell Health is truly the best of the best and changing the face of healthcare," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the UCSF Health Hub and General Partner at venture capital firm Builders VC. "This year our submissions grew 30% to over 1,250 incredible early and late-stage digital health, health IT, device, and diagnostic companies worldwide. These award winners represent an elite group leading a new way forward in healthcare prevention and delivery."

This award comes at a time of significant momentum for Interwell Health, the company formed in August by the three-way merger of Cricket Health, Fresenius Health Partners, and Interwell Health. Last month, Interwell Health announced a joint initiative with a respected health plan to integrate care coordination services and enhance education and self-management strategies for members with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. In September, the company enhanced its kidney care capabilities by adding Acumen Physician Solutions, the leading provider of electronic health record and patient management software designed especially for nephrologists caring for people living with chronic kidney disease.

Sepucha is scheduled to speak at HLTH on November 15 at 4 p.m. PST on the Newsroom Stage. Sepucha will discuss the expanded capacity of InterWell Health due to the recent merger and share new company updates.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com .

About UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards

Produced by UCSF Health Hub, the UCSF Digital Health Awards, now in its 4th year, is the leading awards show in the health tech industry awarding the next best products and technologies in digital health space. Companies from around the world can submit to have their technology reviewed and judged by our panel.

About UCSF Health Hub

‍UCSF Health Hub is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, affiliated with the University of California. Our goal is to help the next best digital health companies develop ideas, validate, and scale by matching them to advisors, investors, mentors, clinicians, and customers.

Our member and subscriber community consists of 20,000 select, early to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, researchers, and buyers who subscribe to our newsletters, get matched via our UCSF Health Hub Connect platform, participate in the UCSF Health Award program, and attend our monthly events (both live and virtual).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InterWell Health