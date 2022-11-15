InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Cleaning Golf Balls (CWC 163)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a portable and convenient washing device for golf balls," said an inventor, from Fairview Heights, Ill., "so I invented THE MUDDY BUDDY. My design would effectively remove debris from golf balls."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy means of removing debris from golf balls. In doing so, it can be used to remove dirt, mud, sand, grass, or other such debris. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that a ball is clean. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp