OneTrust Shortlisted in 2022 Piccaso Privacy Awards

Nominations Include Most Impactful Privacy Product of the Year and Outstanding DPO of the Year



ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has been shortlisted for two PICCASO Privacy Awards. The OneTrust Trust Intelligence Platform has been nominated for Most Impactful Privacy Product of the Year and OneTrust's Data Protection Officer (DPO) Linda Thielova has been nominated for Outstanding DPO of the Year.

OneTrust (PRNewswire)

The inaugural PICCASO (Privacy, Information, Change & Culture Awareness Societal Organization) Privacy Awards were launched in 2022 by Privacy Culture Limited & GRC World Forums in partnership with PICCASO to recognize and celebrate the many extraordinary achievements of the wide community of privacy professionals.

"I'm honored to be nominated for outstanding DPO of the year," said Linda Thielova, Data Protection Officer at OneTrust. "DPOs are tasked with staying at the forefront of all legislative developments, driving robust privacy programs, meeting stakeholder expectations, and being a trusted partner for customers across all jurisdictions. In my role, I've also had the pleasure of leading OneTrust's Privacy Center of Excellence and overseeing our Trust by Design project where our teams build frameworks and processes to incorporate privacy, security, ethics, and ESG into a trust-driven program and tools."

OneTrust was recently ranked as the market leader in privacy for the third consecutive year, according to IDC's Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software Market Shares report.

The OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud is the single platform to create trusted experiences throughout the data lifecycle. As more of the world adopts data privacy regulations and people demand greater control of their data, organizations have a critical opportunity to build trust and deliver more valuable experiences. In one place, OneTrust offers privacy and data governance automation to help organizations better understand their data across the business, meet regulatory requirements, operationalize risk mitigation, and provide transparency and choice to individuals.

The winners of the 2022 PICCASO Privacy Awards will be announced on December 8 at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

About OneTrust

As society redefines risk and opportunity, OneTrust empowers tomorrow's leaders to succeed through trust and impact with the Trust Intelligence Platform. The market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust connects privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG teams, data, and processes, so all companies can collaborate seamlessly and put trust at the center of their operations and culture by unlocking their value and potential to thrive by doing what's good for people and the planet.

Learn more at OneTrust.com.

Media Contact

Ainslee Shea

+1 (‪404) 855-0803

media@onetrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneTrust