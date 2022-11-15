REYNOLDS WRAP® #TRENDINGTURKEYS WILL BE THE TALK OF THE TABLE THIS THANKSGIVING

REYNOLDS WRAP® #TRENDINGTURKEYS WILL BE THE TALK OF THE TABLE THIS THANKSGIVING

The brand unveiled three new turkey recipes inspired by social media's biggest food trends of the year

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Wrap® is back with three unique turkey recipes that are a twist on the year's biggest viral food trends, showing you how to create birds inspired by the recipes and moments that amassed billions of views. The trusted maker of foil products for 75 years is famed for its non-conventional, yet outrageously delicious, Thanksgiving turkeys and this year's might be the best yet.

Pictured left to right: Pasta Chip, Turkey Board, It’s Corn Turkeys; credit: Reynolds Wrap (PRNewswire)

From Desserkys to Flamin' Hot® turkeys* and even hot dog-inspired turkeys , Reynolds Wrap® has done it again with a new take on the classic Thanksgiving staple—introducing the 2022 Reynolds Wrap® #TrendingTurkeys. While these turkeys are extra feed-worthy—both for your dinner guests and for social media—Reynolds Wrap® is the kitchen staple that never goes out of style, and each of these recipes comes to life using Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil.

It's Corn! Turkey : This a-maize-ing turkey transports all your favorite corn-infused ingredients into one bird! Crusted with a cornmeal topping and served with your favorite corn cereal and plenty of buttered corn on the cob, this bird might have you singing out loud because you just love corn. Thisturkey transports all your favorite corn-infused ingredients into one bird! Crusted with a cornmeal topping and served with your favorite corn cereal and plenty of buttered corn on the cob, this bird might have you singing out loud because you just love corn.

Turkey Board : Move over, #ButterBoard! The Turkey Board features all your favorite sides aesthetically arranged on a board, charcuterie-style, for the perfect in-feed shot—mashed potatoes, gravy, drizzled cranberry sauce, and more. Use slices of turkey for dipping and savor every stacked bite of this ultimate Friendsgiving centerpiece. Move over, #ButterBoard! TheBoard features all your favorite sides aesthetically arranged on a board, charcuterie-style, for the perfect in-feed shot—mashed potatoes, gravy, drizzled cranberry sauce, and more. Use slices of turkey for dipping and savor every stacked bite of this ultimate Friendsgiving centerpiece.

Pasta Chip Turkey: This cheesy, crunchy turkey is here to tantalize your tastebuds with a range of unique flavors and textures. Season the turkey with an Italian-inspired rub, cook to golden perfection, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, adorn with crunchy Pasta Chips, and serve with a marinara sauce or whipped ricotta dip (or both!). This cheesy, crunchy turkey is here to tantalize your tastebuds with a range of unique flavors and textures. Season the turkey with an Italian-inspired rub, cook to golden perfection, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, adorn with crunchy Pasta Chips, and serve with a marinara sauce or whipped ricotta dip (or both!).

"This year, the internet was full of incredibly creative, mouthwatering culinary and meme-able trends, and we figured, what better way to translate these food crazes than in turkey form?" said Fiona Seal, senior brand manager, Reynolds Wrap®. "Our Thanksgiving turkeys are #trending and tasty. We hope you'll swipe up on our recipes this holiday season and reach for Reynolds Wrap® to ensure easy prep, easy cook and easy cleanup."

For more information on the Reynolds Wrap® #TrendingTurkeys, including how to make your own this Thanksgiving, visit ReynoldsBrands.com and follow Reynolds Wrap® on Facebook and Twitter .

*FLAMIN HOT® is a registered mark belonging to Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens® parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com .

Reynolds Wrap (PRNewsfoto/Reynolds Wrap) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reynolds Wrap