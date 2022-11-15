Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on December 1, 2022

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, December 1, 2022, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.)
www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com.  The webcast will be archived at the same location.

About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-december-1-2022-301679138.html

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.