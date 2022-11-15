TDK's new robust and accurate Industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high performance navigation applications

MEMS Sensors

10-year longevity commitment

6-axis Industrial IMUs offer 1.9 deg/hr gyroscope bias instability, fault tolerance, and micro-second accurate time stamping features.

Ultra-low noise sensors deliver precise measurements for high-end navigation systems

Hardware and software synergy enable industry-leading redundancy and early warning capabilities to avoid operational disruption.

Factory calibration across full operating temperature range for offset, sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity, and cross-axis sensitivity.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartIndustrial™ line of robust and accurate motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 new high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units (IMU) targeted at navigation applications that require accurate, stable, and best-in-class bias instability at an affordable price. IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 are modules that include multiple 6-axis sensors, each of which can measure three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate. The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range (-40 ºC to 85 ºC), guarantees best performance not typical in standard IMUs, which often have deteriorating performance as temperatures increase or decrease. It also provides stable measurements across all temperatures to minimize errors in position and angle for navigation applications. The modules also include a microcontroller that provides multiple options for communication and sensor fusion.

TDK offers new InvenSense IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units. (PRNewsfoto/TDK Corporation) (PRNewswire)

As these products offer precise measurements, even in harsh environments with high vibrations and wide temperature variations, this product family is well-suited for a variety of navigation applications, including high-end real-time kinematic positioning (RTK) and GNSS/INS units, precision agriculture, construction machinery, and industrial robots. An example application is an industrial autonomous vehicle or drone that requires best-in-class dead reckoning performance in case of GPS signal loss.

"These types of high-end IMU modules have been cost-prohibitive in the past. We now provide a solution that combines performance and affordability for customers developing navigation systems for drones, industrial autonomous vehicles, and navigation units," said Camilo Delgado, Director of Product Marketing & Industrial Motion Sensor Business.

This new product family also integrates TDK's unique SensorFT™ feature for fault tolerance, which combines the multi-IMU hardware design with TDK's proprietary fault detection and recovery software, to deliver built-in redundancy and early warning capabilities. A system that includes IIM-4623X sensors could provide customers with advanced warnings, enabling preventative maintenance to avoid operational disruption.

The IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 products are available at most global distribution partners. Product demonstrations are available at our main booth #B3.560 at Electronica in Munich, Germany.

For more information please visit invensense.tdk.com/smartindustrial/ or send queries to industrial@invensense.com.

Glossary

AV: Autonomous Vehicles

IMU : Inertial Measurement Unit

GPS: Global Positioning System

GNSS: Global Navigation Satellite System

Main applications

Construction machinery

Precision agriculture

Navigation

Platform stabilization

Robotics

Geo-referencing, mapping, & surveying

Key features

Low bias instability and noise

Low offset and sensitivity variation over temperature

Factory calibration over temperature range for Bias, Sensitivity, misalignment, G-sensitivity

Robustness to shock and vibration

Triaxial, delta angle, and delta velocity output

TDK proprietary SensorFT feature that delivers built-in redundancy and fault tolerance against individual sensor failures

Product IIM-46234 IIM-46230 Number of axes 6-axis IMU

(3-axis Gyroscope and 3-axis Accelerometer) 6-axis IMU

(3-axis Gyroscope and 3-axis Accelerometer) Packaging Dimensions (mm) 23 x 23 x 8.5 23 x 23 x 8.5 Gyro Bias Instability 1.9°/hr 4.1°/hr Interface SPI, UART SPI, UART Factory calibration Offset, sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity and cross-axis sensitivity Offset, sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity and cross-axis sensitivity Temperature range -40 to 85 °C -40 to 85 °C

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, a TDK Group company, is a world-leading provider of Sensing Solutions. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, Pressure, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, barometric pressure sensors, and ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, IoT, Robotics, and many more types of products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In April of 2022, Chirp Microsystems formally merged with InvenSense. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide.

You can download this text from invensense.tdk.com/news-media/2022E2

Contacts for regional media

Region Contact

Phone Mail Global Mr. Patrick Christiansen InvenSense

San Jose, CA +1 801 209 9748 inv.pr@tdk.com North America Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE Publitek Portland, OR +1 503-720-3743 TDK-global@publitek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946918/TDK_Corporation_InvenSense_IIM_46234.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TDK Corporation