Tropical Forest Products Announces Black Label™ Sustainable Lumber Is a Winner of the Architizer A+ Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products proudly announces its premium Black Label™ brand of certified sustainable tropical hardwoods has won the 2022 Architizer A+ Award "Popular Choice" in the Landscape Design category. With the premise that it takes spectacular products and materials to make architects' designs a reality, the A+ Product Awards honors the elements behind the globe's most inspiring contemporary buildings, celebrating the best and most innovative building products worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have Black Label sustainable lumber named a winner in the world-renowned Architizer A+ Awards, as a new standout brand in the architectural community," said Kris Kanagenthran, Chief Executive Officer of Tropical Forest Products. "Architizer's recognition of Black Label confirms the brand fulfills a need in the marketplace for quality tropical hardwoods that are sustainable." He emphasized that Black Label lumber represents a handpicked selection of the finest lumber nature has to offer and meets uncompromising quality and sustainability certification standards.

"This is an unparalleled honor," said Paul Keskeys, Editor in Chief of Architizer. "The Popular Choice Winners were selected by online voting after a 2-week campaign, garnering thousands of votes. Black Label truly represents the best of product design worldwide."

All Black Label products are certified sustainable by either the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) (155777) and/or Legal Lumber™, which is Tropical Forest Products' internal Due Care Chain of Custody environmental compliance program. The brand's lumber portfolio consists of a selection of the finest Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, Bulletwood, and Tigerwood in the world, as well as thermally modified Black Label Kebony and Black Label ThermoWood. Exceeding industry standards, Black Label lumber is carefully and 100% legally sourced.

Black Label is ideal for architectural millwork, decking, cladding, deck tiles, and soffit as well as Black Label also offers a variety of professional grade accessories for building and maintaining decks, cladding and other wood products.

Delivering excellent strength and performance in every product, the Black Label brand continues to push the industry forward, raising the bar in quality and sustainability. Each board must be Premium Architectural Grade or superior to earn the Black Label title. Learn more at BlackLabelWood.com; email info@blacklabelwood.com or call 905-672-8000. Visit 2022 Products Winners - Architizer A+Awards to see a list of winners.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products is a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Guided by four main principles, Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber, deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

