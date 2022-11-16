Cipher Skin Launches Pilot Program with Parker Health to Expand Reach to Aging and Low-Income Patients

Partnership program will make Cipher Skin Biosleeve devices available to providers with Parker Health in Austin, Kansas City, Los Angeles and San Francisco to help improve musculoskeletal recovery

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipher Skin, the hardware-enabled monitoring platform that delivers flexible, hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal care, today announces it has launched a pilot program with Parker Health to make Cipher Skin Biosleeve® technology available to clinics that use Parker Suite™ Health Management System. Select orthopedic clinics in Austin, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco will deploy Cipher Skin Biosleeve devices for Medicare and Medicaid patients as part of the program.

"We are excited to work with Parker Health to make physical rehabilitation more accessible and engaging, particularly for Medicare and Medicaid patients who do not have the luxury of extending their recovery time," said Phillip Bogdanovich, CEO at Cipher Skin. "Cipher Skin's Biosleeve technology enables patients to be actively involved in their recovery, motivating them to complete their rehabilitation program. Together, Cipher Skin and Parker Health will make actionable data about patient progress available to providers so they can help improve care, enable faster recovery and demonstrate positive health outcomes."

The pilot program will focus on preoperative and postoperative orthopedic patients who will use Cipher Skin's Biosleeve as part of their recovery. The Biosleeve's patented sensor technology captures motion and biometric data in real time and translates it into 3D visualizations with actionable data. The Biosleeve can track patients' range of motion and monitor how they improve over time through physical therapy exercises. This data will be available in Parker Health's platform to enable flexible, hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal patients both in the clinic and at home.

Furthermore, this month Parker Health launched Parker Now the Nation's first on-demand health management platform. Parker Now is a cloud-based subscription with real-time access to an EHR, RPM, and much more. With the integration of Cipher Skin, patients and providers can now monitor and treat MSK.

"The addition of Cipher Skin to the Parker Health system will help simplify the complexities of physical rehabilitation," said Vince Lopez, CEO at Parker Health. "By working together we can provide real-time recovery and biometric data to providers who can use that information to help optimize care plans, reduce unnecessary surgeries and hospitalizations, and improve health outcomes for patients with musculoskeletal issues."

The pilot program will initially launch in Texas, California, and Kansas with plans for future expansion into additional states after this initial pilot. For more information on the Cipher Skin Biosleeve® technology visit cipherskin.com.

About Cipher Skin:

Cipher Skin is a hardware-enabled monitoring platform that enables flexible, hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal care. Founded in 2017, Cipher Skin's patented technology is a network of sensors that captures gapless biometric and motion data and translates it through proprietary software to provide instantaneous, visualized data and diagnostics. By connecting in-clinic rehab therapy with at-home care through continuous patient progress monitoring, practitioners can track exact outcomes, deliver patient-centered care, and maximize clinic revenue. To learn more visit cipherskin.com.

About Parker Health:

Parker Health is a multinational Mexican American-founded and minority-led biotechnology company determined to advance healthcare and technology into the next century. Parker Health is on a mission to simplify the complexities of healthcare and deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital health innovation and pioneer the future of healthcare.

Our proprietary full stack multi-use Health Management System™, the Parker Suite™, is America's first FHIR built, interoperable, affordable, and compliant platform that is revolutionizing the industry with limitless applications for patients, providers, health systems, governments, researchers, and payors. Our cloud-based platform unifies patient-centric data, biometrics, diagnostic tools, patient outcomes, care delivery, practitioner engagement, pharmaceuticals, and more. To learn more visit www.ourparker.com.

