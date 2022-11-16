CodeSignal's Technical Interview and Assessment Solutions Are Now Available through AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , a technical interview and assessment platform, today announced that it is available for purchase and renewal via Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors.

AWS users can use their committed cloud spend to adopt CodeSignal's Pre-Screen , Tech Screen , and Interview solutions, which all provide advanced job simulation technology to hire high-quality and diverse technical talent.

Prospective and current CodeSignal customers can now take advantage of several benefits that come with purchasing software through AWS Marketplace including simplifying the procurement process, consolidated billing and renewal management, leveraging a budgeting source via AWS purchase power agreements (PPA), and meeting AWS spends minimum to qualify for larger discounts via enterprise discount program (EDP).

"We've prioritized our AWS Marketplace presence to provide our customers with a simplified procurement experience that also contributes to AWS cost optimization," says Arturo Marin, Senior Vice President of World Wide Sales at CodeSignal. "With this customer-centric approach, we're able to strengthen our customers' ability to implement our solution and optimize their technical hiring process."

Customers can leverage AWS committed funds to improve their technical hiring process with CodeSignal's automated and live technical interviewing solutions. CodeSignal's pre-screen evaluations and technical screen interviews use Skills Evaluation Frameworks to ensure customers receive a strong indicator of candidate skill. CodeSignal Interview utilizes a realistic coding environment to deliver a superior candidate experience and scale technical interviews quickly. With an AWS listing, users can use their committed cloud spend to implement CodeSignal's solutions quickly and efficiently.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the leading technical interview and assessment solution, helping companies identify the right candidates with the right skills—even if they don't have the "right" profile. For far too long, companies have spent too much time sifting through all the noise produced by traditional resumes, homegrown assessments, and inconsistent interviews, when all they really want to know is how well candidates can do the job.

CodeSignal helps companies go beyond the noise with smarter assessment questions, a simpler process, and a stronger platform. Founded in 2014, CodeSignal is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

