Ginkgo Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced the sale of shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million to BTIG, LLC, as the underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. In connection with this offering, Ginkgo has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares of Class A common stock.

The last reported sale price of Ginkgo's Class A common stock on November 15, 2022 was $2.67 per share. The underwriter proposes to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on November 15, 2022. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov or from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street New York, NY, 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Ginkgo

Ginkgo is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock and the expected closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

