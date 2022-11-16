Green Truck Summit highlights EVs, other advances in commercial vehicle sustainability and efficiency

NTEA's advanced fuels and vehicle technology conference is part of Work Truck Week 2023

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicles are more than the "hot new thing." For many businesses and government agencies, they can be an important part of increasing sustainability, productivity and efficiency. Green Truck Summit, held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 7 as part of Work Truck Week® 2023, offers insights and guidance from industry professionals on important considerations like how to specify, upfit, finance, maintain and charge EVs, as well as updates on upcoming emissions regulations and other green options like anti-idling solutions and more-efficient diesel technology.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, is held at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis March 7–10, 2023. It encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, Ride & Drive, and more. Green Truck Summit takes place at JW Marriott Indianapolis, adjacent to Indiana Convention Center, on March 7. Work Truck Week educational sessions run March 7–9 and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 8–10. Ride & Drive, which lets attendees experience commercial vehicles featuring the latest advanced fuels and technologies, is available March 8–9. Register at worktruckweek.com.

Jennifer Rumsey, president and chief executive officer of Cummins Inc., will deliver the Green Truck Summit keynote address. Her presentation will be followed by a full slate of sessions addressing the evolution of the commercial vehicle landscape as the shift toward zero emissions accelerates. John Davis, creator, host and executive producer of MotorWeek, returns as event emcee.

Two general sessions in the morning cover advances in battery technology and insights on electric vehicle deployment, challenges and factors that will affect EV adoption. After lunch, attendees can choose from three sets of breakout sessions in the afternoon. Topics include:

Government initiatives on advanced vehicle infrastructure

Vehicle idle reduction technology options

Potential industry impacts of upcoming vehicle emissions regulations

Future diesel engine technologies

Tips for leveraging electric vehicle grants and programs

Green product updates

The basics of EV specifications

Developing a charging infrastructure plan

Maintaining an electric fleet.

New this year, all Green Truck Summit attendees will come back together for Bringing it Home – Green Truck Association Closing Session at 3:30 p.m. During this wrap-up, current and past leaders of NTEA's Green Truck Association will serve as the "voice of reason," highlighting key elements of the day's sessions and discussing issues affecting the work truck industry.

"Green Truck Association members are on the front lines of the electric vehicle revolution every day," says Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director. "We're asking them to help attendees process everything they heard throughout the day and provide a clear-eyed assessment of what's real right now."

The event concludes with a reception from 4–5 p.m. Lunch and the reception are included in the Green Truck Summit Conference Package.

In addition to a full day of intensive programs from industry experts, government representatives, fleets and vehicle equipment manufacturers, registration for Green Truck Summit offers access to the Work Truck Show exhibit hall, Ride & Drive, concurrent educational sessions, lunch on March 8–9 and on-demand educational materials after Work Truck Week 2023.

Learn more and register at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 800-441-6832) for more information.

Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, a 501(c)(6) organization representing more than 2,000 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories.

