Landmacy Seeks to Expand Growth Amid Rising Demand for Vegan Supplements

NANTOU, Taiwan, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmacy Healthcare Tech Company, the Taiwan-based herbal expert for vegan nutraceutical and nutritional supplements whose name combines "land" and "pharmacy," announced that it is seeking opportunities to expand its business to the wider international market, focusing on the US. The company specializes in 100% plant-based, non-GMO, and cruelty-free supplements and holistic remedies.

As consumers embrace healthier lifestyles and show greater interest in sustainable, plant-based products, global demand for vegan supplements and related products are predicted to increase at an annual CAGR of nearly 7% over the period of 2021 – 2028, valuing at over USD 13.6 billion in 2028 . In anticipation of this trend, Landmacy is building upon its foundation in Taiwan by penetrating the international market, delivering strong expertise in natural remedies, premium quality, and stable supply to benefit US consumers and resellers alike.

Deep roots in Taiwan's health sector

Taiwan has long been known as a leading regional biotech hub, with a USD 16 billion-worth biotech sector thanks to its booming R&D activities and a large talent pool in the field, leading to high levels of innovation and development. Forming in such an environment since its inception, Landmacy is committed to applying advanced production methods for harnessing the healing power of nature to benefit consumers, and its nutraceuticals are based on the principles of modern nutrition and health science, Ayurvedic remedies, and Traditional Chinese medicine.

A portfolio of planet-friendly, vegan remedies

Several of Landmacy's top products include:

Herbtail GlucoMetabol is a nutraceutical based on herbal cocktail therapy principles to aid those suffering from the three highs — blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. It supports sugar metabolism with essential nutrients known to facilitate insulin production and pancreas function, while also aiding in protecting the cardiovascular system. Vitamin C is added for improved chromium absorption and calcium and manganese for neutralizing acidity in the body. Sales have exceeded 120,000, resulting in numerous recommendations and positive feedback from customers. Type 2 Diabetic Supplement is an all-inclusive nutraceutical to support people suffering from diabetes, providing natural herbal extractions to complement lifestyle changes and modern medicines. Vision Herbs are two supplements for eye maladies that combine modern nutrition, Traditional Chinese medicine, and herbalism.

Nutraceutical 1: Supplement for alleviating dry eyes

Nutraceutical 2: Supplement for easing discomfort caused by blue light damage and for macula care Oral Care Gum Hydrosol is a drinkable mouthwash that uses organic indigenous Taiwanese cinnamon for gum protection and is 100% natural, alcohol-, and chemical-free.

To ensure premium quality and that products uphold Landmacy's core values, the company adheres to rigorous manufacturing processes with HACCP, ISO 22000, and Food GMP certifications.

Building upon success in the domestic market, the company has embarked on its journey to bring these plant-based, non-GMO, organic, and cruelty-free supplements to the international stage, working together with partners to serve US customers and acting as a nimble ODM collaborator for resellers.

To learn more about Landmacy, please visit https://landmacy.en.taiwantrade.com/ or https://www.landmacy.com/ .

About Landmacy Healthcare Tech Company:

Founded in 2010 with great enthusiasm and rich experience in herbal remedies, Landmacy is an organic farm-based enterprise that aims to promote natural remedies for the health of all. Founder Ms. Shanna Cheng truly believes in natural solutions for greater well-being, while co-founder Mr. Solarman Chen — also known as Mr. Amla — is devoted to developing his nutraceutical programs after years of practicing as a naturopathic M.D., herbalist, and researcher on health biotech and nutrition. All Landmacy products are 100% plant-based, vegan, and non-GMO to harvest the healing power of nature.

