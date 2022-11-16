Rosen Hotels & Resorts Expands Partnership with Infor

Infor's cloud-based applications will allow Rosen to streamline back-of-house operations and increase efficiency

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Rosen Hotels & Resorts, one of the most respected names in the hospitality industry with seven properties in the Orlando destination market, will partner with Infor to implement key back-of-house hospitality solutions. That includes automating critical business functions like financials, human resources, talent, analytics and workforce management.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about Infor Hospitality: https://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality

As an existing Infor customer for budgeting and reporting, this expanded partnership allows Rosen, with its 6,300+ guest rooms and suites and 730,000 square feet of high-tech meeting space, to utilize cloud-based applications specifically built for the hospitality industry to automate time-consuming processes. By automating critical business functions, Rosen will be able to share better data in real time, create processes that can scale and improve its workforce culture.

"As a modern hotelier, we are always looking for ways to not only improve the guest experience, but also improve workflow for our associates. This streamlined approach allows us to stay cutting edge, capitalize on critical data and intelligence, and synergize our various departments, therefore increasing efficiency," said Jim Bina, Rosen Hotels & Resorts director of finance. "We are all about relationships here at Rosen and, for us, we felt Infor's easy-to-use technology/applications will help us continue to be a leader in the hospitality industry while taking operations to the next level."

By connecting all locations into one common, accessible environment, Rosen Hotels & Resorts can easily track essential activities, trends, and outcomes, thereby increasing visibility, efficiency and profitability.

"By trusting Infor to create a single platform for critical back-office operations, we can provide Rosen with enhanced security, a uniform user experience, ease of on-boarding and more convenience, accuracy and coordination," said Jason Floyd, general manager of Infor Hospitality. "Infor's hospitality solutions are built to help hoteliers better manage people and processes. We are excited to partner with the team at Rosen Hotels & Resorts on this exciting new endeavor and digital transformation."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

Christina.Ledger@infor.com

312-662-2135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor