Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Offer to Purchase For Cash Any and All of the Outstanding 2042 Notes and Swiss Re America Holding Corporation Offer to Purchase for Cash an Amount Subject to the Capped Maximum Amount of the Outstanding 2030 Notes and 2026 Notes

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation ("SRTUS"), incorporated as a corporation with the office of the Secretary of State of Delaware, is offering to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd (the "2042 Notes Guarantor") (the "2042 Notes") validly tendered on or before the Any and All Expiration Date (the "Any and All Tender Offer").

In addition, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation ("SRAH", together with "SRTUS", "we", "us" "our" or the "Companies" and each a "Company"), incorporated as a corporation with the office of the Secretary of the State of Delaware, is offering to purchase for cash Capped Tender Offer Notes (as defined below) up to an amount corresponding to a combined aggregate Total Consideration and/or Late Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, (each as defined below) (in each case excluding Accrued Interest) payable in respect of Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered equal to U.S.$500 million less the aggregate Total Consideration (excluding Accrued Interest) applied in connection with the Any and All Tender Offer (the "Capped Maximum Amount") in the following order of priority:

in the first instance, to the extent the Capped Maximum Amount has not been exceeded, 7.75% Senior Notes due 2030 issued by SRAH (the "2030 Notes") which are validly tendered on or before the Early Tender Date (as defined below);

in the second instance, to the extent the Capped Maximum Amount has not been exceeded, 7.00% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by SRAH (the "2026 Notes", together with the 2030 Notes, the "Capped Tender Offer Notes") which are validly tendered on or before the Early Tender Date;

in the third instance, to the extent the Capped Maximum Amount has not been exceeded, 2030 Notes which are validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but on or before the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date; and

finally, to the extent the Capped Maximum Amount has not been exceeded, 2026 Notes which are validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but on or before the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date.

As set out above, and for the avoidance of doubt, all Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered on or before the Early Tender Date shall be accepted in priority to Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but on or before the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date. To the extent Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered on or before the Early Tender Date would cause the Capped Maximum Amount to be exceeded, then no Capped Tender Offer Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date shall be accepted.

The 2042 Notes and the Capped Tender Offer Notes are herein referred to as the "Notes". The offers to purchase the Capped Tender Offer Notes are herein referred to as the "Capped Tender Offers" and each a "Capped Tender Offer". The Capped Tender Offers together with the Any and All Tender Offer are herein referred to as the "Offers" and each an "Offer".

The purpose of the Offers is to proactively manage the Swiss Re Group's debt portfolio and to reduce its future interest expense.

The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 16, 2022 relating to the Offers (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Notes: (1) As at the date of the Offer to Purchase.

(2) The Total Consideration (as defined below) for Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date (as defined below) and accepted for purchase is calculated using the applicable Fixed Spread (as defined below) and when calculated in such manner is already inclusive of the Early Tender Payment equal to the applicable amount set forth in the second table above. Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but prior to or at the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date will be eligible to receive the Late Tender Offer Consideration, which is equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Payment.

(3) SRAH is offering to purchase Capped Tender Offer Notes for an aggregate Total Consideration and/or Late Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, (in each case excluding Accrued Interest) up to and including the Capped Maximum Amount. If the aggregate Total Consideration and/or Late Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, (in each case excluding Accrued Interest) required for Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered in the Offers exceeds the Capped Maximum Amount, SRAH will accept such Notes in accordance with the acceptance priority levels set forth above (the "Acceptance Priority Levels").



The Any and All Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2022 unless SRTUS extends the Any and All Tender Offer (such date and time, the "Any and All Expiration Date"). The withdrawal deadline for the Any and All Tender Offer will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2022 (the "Any and All Withdrawal Deadline"), unless extended by SRTUS. Following the Any and All Expiration Date, SRTUS will accept 2042 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date (including those validly tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase) provided that all conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase have been satisfied or waived by SRTUS and such accepted 2042 Notes will be settled promptly thereafter (the "Any and All Settlement Date"). It is anticipated that the Any and All Settlement Date for the 2042 Notes will be November 28, 2022, the third business day after the Any and All Expiration Date.

Concurrent with and in the same announcement of the results of the Any and All Tender Offer by SRTUS, SRTUS will announce the Capped Maximum Amount.

Holders of Capped Tender Offer Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 30, 2022 (the "Early Tender Date") and accepted for purchase will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration. SRAH will accept such Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered up to the Capped Maximum Amount, subject to the Acceptance Priority Level and proration, at or prior to the Early Tender Date provided that all conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase have been satisfied or waived by SRAH and such accepted Capped Tender Offer Notes will be settled promptly thereafter (the "Capped Tender Offers Early Settlement Date"). It is anticipated that the Capped Tender Offers Early Settlement Date will be December 2, 2022, the second business day after the Early Tender Date.

Each Capped Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 14, 2022, or any other date and time to which SRAH extends such Capped Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended with respect to a Capped Tender Offer, the "Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date"). The withdrawal deadline for the Capped Tender Offer will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, November 30, 2022 (the "Capped Tender Offer Withdrawal Deadline"), unless extended by SRAH. Holders of any Capped Tender Offer Notes that are validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but prior to or at the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date and that are accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Late Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below). SRAH will accept such Capped Tender Offer Notes validly tendered up to the Capped Maximum Amount, subject to the Acceptance Priority Level and proration, at or prior to the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date provided that all conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase have been satisfied or waived by SRAH and such accepted Capped Tender Offer Notes will be settled promptly thereafter (the "Capped Tender Offers Final Settlement Date"). It is anticipated that the Capped Tender Offers Final Settlement Date for the Capped Tender Offer Notes will be December 16, 2022, the second business day after the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date.

The "Total Consideration" payable for each series of Notes will be a price per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes equal to an amount, calculated in accordance with Appendix B of the Offer to Purchase and with reference to the Any and All Settlement Date or Capped Tender Offers Early Settlement Date, as applicable, that would reflect a yield to the applicable maturity date, of such series of Notes equal to the sum of (i) the Reference Yield (as defined below) for such series, determined at 11:00 a.m. (New York City time), on the Any and All Expiration Date in the case of the Any and All Tender Offer and 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) on the business day following the Early Tender Date in the case of the Capped Tender Offers plus (ii) the fixed spread applicable to such series, as set forth in the tables above (the "Fixed Spread"). The "Reference Yield" means the bid side yield to maturity, determined in accordance with market convention, of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security listed in the tables above (the "Reference Security") for such series, based on the bid price for the relevant Reference Securities as reporting on the relevant Bloomberg Reference Page (that appears in the two tables above) at the applicable price determination date, as the case may be. The sum of the Fixed Spread and the Reference Yield is referred to as the "Repurchase Yield". The Total Consideration, as calculated using the Fixed Spread for each series of Capped Tender Offer Notes set forth in the second table above, includes the Early Tender Payment. Holders of any Capped Tender Offer Notes that are validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but prior to or at the Capped Tender Offers Expiration Date and that are accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Total Consideration minus an amount in cash equal to the applicable amount set forth in the second table above under the heading "Early Tender Payment" (the "Early Tender Payment"). The Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Payment is referred to as the "Late Tender Offer Consideration."

In addition to the Total Consideration or the Late Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, all Holders of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from, and including, the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Any and All Settlement Date, the Capped Tender Offers Early Settlement Date or the Capped Tender Offers Final Settlement Date (each as defined below), as applicable ("Accrued Interest"), payable on the Any and All Settlement Date, the Capped Tender Offers Early Settlement Date or the Capped Tender Offers Final Settlement Date (each, a "Settlement Date"), as applicable.

The Offer to Purchase sets out the full terms of the Offers. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available from the Information and Tender Agents at the telephone number or e- mail address set out below. Holders may also contact the Dealer Managers at the telephone numbers or addresses set out below for information concerning the Offers. Holders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank or trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers.

DEALER MANAGERS BofA Securities, Inc.

620 Tryon Street, 20th Floor

Charlotte, North Carolina 28255

United States

Attn: Liability Management Group

In Europe:

Tel No. +44 20 7996 5420

In the United States

Toll Free No.: +1 (888) 292-0070

Collect No.: +1 (980) 387-3907

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10179

United States

Toll Free: (866) 834-4666

Collect: (212) 834-4045

Attn. Liability Management Desk







THE INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT

D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and brokers call: (212) 269-5550 All others call toll free: (877) 478-5045 In London: +44 20 7920 9700 Email: swissre@dfkingltd.com







The Offer to Purchase and any other relevant notice and documents with respect to the Offers will be available at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/swissre, operated by the Information and Tender Agent for the purpose of the Offers.

OFFER RESTRICTIONS

General

This announcement is not an Offer to Purchase any Notes or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer is being made solely by means of the Offer to Purchase. None of the Companies, the 2042 Notes Guarantor, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any or all of their Notes for payment pursuant to the Offers.

The distribution of this announcement and the Offer to Purchase is restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Offer to Purchase comes are required by the Companies, the 2042 Notes Guarantor, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves of and to observe any such restrictions.

Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase constitutes, nor may they be used in connection with, an offer to buy Notes or a solicitation to sell Notes by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such an offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or a solicitation. None of the Companies, the 2042 Notes Guarantor, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement and the Offer to Purchase by Swiss Re and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"), as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order")), persons who are within Article 43(2) of the Order, persons who are qualified investors of the kind described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), persons who otherwise fall within an exemption set forth in the Order such that section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply or any other persons to whom the Offers may otherwise lawfully be made under the Order and all other applicable securities laws.

Italy

None of the Offers, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Offers have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Offers are being carried out in Italy as exempted offers pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are located in Italy can tender Notes for purchase in the Offers through authorized persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in the Republic of Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 16190 of 29 October 2007, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes and/or the Offers.

France

The Offers are not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France ("France"). Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase nor any other document or material relating to the Offers has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), acting for their own account, with the exception of individuals, within the meaning ascribed to them in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier, and applicable regulations thereunder, are eligible to participate in the Offers. This announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or offering materials relating to the Offers have not been and will not be submitted for clearance to nor approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Belgium

Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offers have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor financiële diensten en markten / Autorité des services et marchés financiers) and, accordingly, the Offers may not be made in Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the Belgian Law of 1 April 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the Offers may not be advertised and the Offers will not be extended, and neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offers (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) have been or shall be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 10 of the Belgian Law of 16 June 2006 on the public offer of placement instruments and the admission to trading of placement instruments on regulated markets, acting on their own account. Insofar as Belgium is concerned, this announcement and the Offer to Purchase have been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Offers. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement and the Offer to Purchase may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person in Belgium.

Switzerland

Neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the Notes constitutes an offer or solicitation to purchase or invest in the Notes described herein. The Notes may not be publicly offered, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in, into or from Switzerland and will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange or on any other exchange or regulated trading facility in Switzerland. Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the Offer to Purchase or this announcement or the Notes constitutes a prospectus or a key information document within the meaning of articles 35 and 58 of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), and neither this announcement, nor the Offer to Purchase nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the Offer to Purchase or the Notes may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland. In particular, none of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document produced in connection with this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or the Notes have been or will be approved by a Swiss review body (Prospektprüfstelle) according to article 52 FinSA, or by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA under the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act.

