$8M Stunning Smoky Mountain Retreat Home Set for December No-Reserve Auction in Sevierville, TN

The 15,000 sq-ft mansion and 4.65-acre property is located at The Summit on Bluff Mountain, an exclusive community of mountaintop luxury real estate, and was recently listed for $8 million.

At auction without reserve Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. is 3035 Smoky Bluff Trail, a private residence built in 2020 that features five bedrooms, seven total baths, an elevator serving all three levels, fully-equipped gym, home theater, outdoor kitchen, a detached second garage, four floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplaces, and a 1,500 sq-ft, professional-grade recording studio with its own private entrance.

Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "This extraordinary property is quite remarkable for the fact that it's less than two years old, and also because of its location. Sevierville is close enough to Knoxville to make a quick trip to the city when you want, but not so close that you can't enjoy the sense of isolation here. And of course, the peace, privacy, and perfectly-picturesque natural beauty you find in every direction is unbelievable."

Haddaway adds that any potential buyer of luxury real estate in East Tennessee is likely to appreciate the property's proximity to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge.

"It's a perfect location for the incredible snow skiing, nearby hunting lodges and golf courses, entertainment and dining venues, and best of all, private jet service is available right here in Sevierville."

3035 Smoky Bluff Trail is available for public and private tours weekends from 1-4 p.m. now until the final preview Friday, Dec. 2. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The auction will be held on site at the property, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

