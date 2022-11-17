DaranEner Gears up for US Black Friday with Newly Launched Portable Power Stations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaranEner, a manufacturer of solar generators, portable power stations, power generators, and solar panels, is preparing for the annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza in the United States with its flagship portable power station products, the DaranEner NEO2000 and NEO300, which were launched in the US market in October.

DaranEner Portable Power Station Black Friday Season (PRNewswire)

Taking center stage on DaranEner's flagship Amazon store is the NEO2000 Portable Power Station with an output of 2000 watts (W) and a battery capacity of 2073.6 Watt-hours (Wh). Coming with a five-year comprehensive warranty, the product does not require the use of a bulky AC adapter and is ready to go with a full charge in less than two hours.

In addition to the ultra-fast charging feature, the NEO2000 also gives users great versatility in terms of how they use the product. It comes with 14 ports for devices, including three AC outlets, one car socket, four DC power sockets as well as four USB-A ports, of which three are quick-charge enabled. The NEO2000, therefore, allows users the freedom to charge lots of different devices at the same time, making it extremely useful during outdoor working, camping, and RV trips, but also during emergency situations such as power outages or times of natural disasters.

Featuring a reliable UPS system, DaranEner designed the NEO2000 to ensure customers can rely on the product when in need. When there is a sudden power failure at home, the DaranEner portable power station will automatically switch to the UPS power supply within 20 milliseconds. This guarantees that all household appliances and other equipment below 2000W can continue to work. This safe and reliable feature makes the NEO2000 a fine choice to serve as an emergency power station at home.

For something more on the lighter side, the DaranEner NEO300 portable power station provides users with the ultimate convenience, weighing in at under eight pounds. The solar station can be recharged fully via an AC wall outlet or alternatively using a 12V car sock and 100W solar panel, with full charges taking about six hours during sunny periods.

Despite its size, the NEO300 packs a punch, providing up to 300W continuous power and 600W surge power. Saving on space and providing customers with true bang for their buck, the NEO300 high-capacity portable power station represents the perfect companion for charging devices and small appliances on weekend trips, pumping out 268.8Wh of power.

Just like the NEO2000, the NEO300 comes with a two-plus-three-years limited warranty, as is standard with all DaranEner products. Customers can also enjoy free express shipping in addition to customer service 24 hours a day and technical support.

DaranEner will provide up to 425$ discount on the two products during the Black Friday sales period that runs from November 18 to November 30.

About DaranEner

DaranEner, founded in 2021, is a manufacturer of solar generators, portable power stations, and solar panels. The company is at the forefront of the new energy sector, offering only eco-friendly products that are completely safe for the environment and practical to use. The goal of DaranEner is to create more advanced portable power sources. By supplying the necessary electricity for people's activities, the next generation of portable energy storage products will enhance the overall energy supply environment, opening up new possibilities for residential and commercial spaces. The DaranEner team of 2,000 like-minded employees is constantly growing and innovating to produce even more cutting-edge products for now and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.daranener.com/

Media Contact: business@daranener.com

