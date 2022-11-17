eHealth Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Consumers Find the Right Health Coverage for Their Changing Needs

Trailblazing company has transformed an industry with consumer-first omnichannel standards for health insurance marketplaces

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, marks its 25th anniversary. eHealth was founded in 1997 and its technology was used to facilitate the first-ever online sale of an individual and family health insurance plan. Since then, the company has grown to serve the needs of small businesses and Medicare beneficiaries as well. eHealth introduced many of the online comparison shopping innovations that were later adopted by the industry at large and by government marketplaces.

eHealth celebrates 25 years serving consumers (PRNewswire)

"We're celebrating the continuous evolution of our business and marking our 25 year history ," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "It's fitting that eHealth's anniversary occurs in the midst of open enrollment season, since a relentless focus on serving consumers' health insurance needs has always been central to our founding vision, our technological innovation, and our success through the years."

"eHealth has proudly served a generation of American health insurance consumers," Mr. Soistman continued. "We've been there to help people transition from individual and family coverage to Medicare; we've helped college grads transition off Mom and Dad's plan to a new health plan of their own; and we've helped other customers find group health coverage when they started small businesses in their communities. Through it all, eHealth's aim has never faltered: to help everyday people navigate a complex and personal decision, to educate and empower them, and to provide the support they need to find the best health insurance solution for their needs and budget."

Following its founding in 1997, eHealth completed its initial public offering in 2006. Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, eHealth advocated aggressively for the needs of individuals and families who purchased their own health insurance coverage. In 2010, the company acquired PlanPrescriber.com and launched eHealthMedicare.com, accelerating its entry into the Medicare market. In the same year, eHealth won a federal government contract to provide plan comparison technology support for an early version of Healthcare.gov. In 2018, the company acquired GoMedigap, further expanding its commitment to Medicare beneficiaries. This year eHealth began offering ICHRA products and services for employer groups.

Licensed in every state and the District of Columbia, eHealth offers thousands of health insurance plans from approximately 200 insurance companies nationwide. Through its online marketplaces and with the support of eHealth's own licensed health insurance agents, the company has enrolled more than 8 million Americans in quality, affordable health coverage.

Mr. Soistman concluded: "On behalf of the entire eHealth family, I want to speak directly to our customers and our insurance company partners: Thank you for being a part of eHealth's ongoing story of innovation and service. You've helped us to transform an industry, bringing transparency and insight and, most importantly, peace of mind to millions of Americans since 1997. As we rededicate ourselves to that calling today, I am confident eHealth's next 25 years will prove even more successful."

About eHealth

For more than 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has served American consumers with innovative technology and licensed agent support to help them find health insurance solutions that fit their personal needs. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide.

Media inquiries, please contact: pr@ehealth.com

