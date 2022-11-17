IGEL Ends Production of IGEL-branded Hardware, Partners with Leading Device Manufacturers to Expand Global Software Reach

IGEL teams with HP, Lenovo, and LG to deliver its managed endpoint operating system, enabling partners and customers to derive more value from their investments in Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware VDI, DaaS and SaaS solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL today announced it is ending production of IGEL-branded hardware and is partnering with leading device manufacturers HP, Lenovo and LG, to deliver its managed endpoint operating system for the modern workplace.

"We believe that the timing couldn't be better to become singularly focused on the delivery of a software platform that improves security and manageability at the endpoint, enhances productivity, and optimizes the employee experience," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "Through our alliances with HP, Lenovo and LG, we are also expanding our global reach and doubling-down on innovation that enables our partners and customers to derive more value from the investments they are making in Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware VDI, DaaS and SaaS solutions."

After nearly 20 years of market leadership as the No. 1 thin client manufacturer in Germany and one of the top three globally, IGEL began its pivot in 2016 to a software-focused company. "Expanding the global adoption of our endpoint operating system was the right decision, especially at a time when there is more demand than ever for a more secure, manageable, cost-effective and rich Windows experience across a growing array of endpoint devices that support today's hybrid work environments," added Ayres. "We would like to thank Arrow Electronics and their Intelligent Solutions Group for their guidance and support in helping us successfully make this transition."

Kristin Russell, President, Global Enterprise Computing Solutions at Arrow Electronics, said, "Arrow is proud of the strong relationship we have with IGEL, not only as a value-add distributor, but as the provider of global integration and supply chain services that served as a catalyst in helping them successfully exit the hardware business. We are excited to see IGEL complete this strategic pivot and become a leading provider and innovator in the EUC space with the delivery of a managed endpoint operating system that is tailored to meet the needs of today's VDI, DaaS and SaaS-driven workplaces." To view the Arrow Electronics case study "How IGEL successfully transitioned to a software-centric business model," click here.

HP, Lenovo, and LG are all members of IGEL Ready, an extensive partner ecosystem featuring more than 120 providers of software, hardware, and peripheral solutions that have been validated for integration with IGEL OS. IGEL Ready gives technology partners the ability to reach more than three million IGEL OS-powered endpoints, more than 17,000 IGEL customers, and thousands of resellers who are addressing a variety of end-user use cases and environments. IGEL also hosts an active and growing EUC community with more than 10,000 members.

Integrated endpoint devices from HP, Lenovo, and LG, that are IGEL OS certified and supported are showcased on dedicated pages demonstrating the transition partners and customers can make in the delivery of IGEL OS through these partners. A limited supply of IGEL-branded hardware is still available from authorized distributors and resellers with promotional programs running through Q1'23, or until inventory has been depleted. IGEL will continue to support its five-year warranty for new and previously purchased hardware systems.

"IGEL and LG have built a very productive partnership so far, and with IGEL's strategic decision to focus on the software platform, our partnership will grow stronger with LG offering competitive endpoint devices powered by IGEL's platform. The availability of IGEL OS on LG's All-in-One, Desktop, and Mobile Thin Clients will provide enhanced end-customer benefits and employee experience for a broad range of vertical markets including healthcare, financial services, education, and the public sector." ~ Young Jae Seo, Senior Vice President of IT Business Unit, LG Electronics

"Our collaboration with IGEL provides hybrid workforces with superior options for digital workspaces. Available on a range of HP's industry-leading thin client platforms, IGEL delivers a rich user experience that is secure, easy to manage, and cost-effective." ~ said Alex Thatcher, Sr. Director, HP Cloud Clients.

"The shift to hybrid work has challenged many organizations that must now manage widespread VDI, DaaS and SaaS deployments. IGEL provides a simple, more secure, and cost-effective way to deliver these applications, and when combined with Lenovo's end user computing solutions for the modern workplace, gives any business, from SMBs to global enterprises, the ability to enable more secure, productive hybrid work while reducing the cost and complexity of managing desktops and users." ~ Andy Nieto, Senior Solutions Manager, Lenovo

"Citrix and IGEL have been working together for many years to deliver secure solutions that provide end users the freedom to work securely, from anywhere, on their device of choice. By teaming up with leading hardware manufacturers HP, Lenovo, and LG to deliver IGEL OS, our mutual customers will benefit tremendously from greater flexibility in selecting the right hardware platform, delivering VDI and DaaS infrastructure in a way that optimizes the employee experience." ~ Calvin Hsu, Vice President, Product Management and Product Marketing, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group.

"Our clients rely on CPC to source, configure, and deliver end-to-end technology solutions that are reliable, easy, and powerful. The alignment of IGEL with HP, Lenovo, and LG creates an incredible opportunity for us to grow our IGEL business because of IGEL's huge ecosystem of solutions that we know and trust." ~ Bruce Poor, President, Computer Products Corp.

"IGEL's alliances with three of the leading hardware manufacturers – HP, Lenovo, and LG – is exciting news for us and for our clients. We pride ourselves on working with our clients to select the best solutions for solving the unique business and technology challenges they face, and this now gives us greater flexibility of choice when it comes to selecting the right endpoint hardware for the delivery of IGEL within our clients' Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware environments." ~ Mike Strohl, CEO, e360.

"ADN has had a long-standing relationship with IGEL in helping it become the No. 1 thin client in Germany. We look forward to continuing supporting IGEL in this transition to a 100% software-driven model as it offers us greater flexibility of choice on existing or new hardware for the delivery of IGEL OS within our clients' Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware environments." ~ Hermann Ramacher, Founder & Managing Director, ADN Group

"IGEL's alliances with three of the leading hardware manufacturers and long-term strategic partners of Bechtle, HP, Lenovo, and LG, is exciting news for both us and our clients. We are working with our clients to select the best possible solution for solving the unique business and technology challenges they face, and this now gives us desired flexibility in selecting the right endpoint hardware for the delivery of IGEL within our clients VDI, DaaS or SaaS environments." ~ Ralf Beck, Director Software Product Management, Bechtle Logistic & Service GmbH.

"Our clients rely on Cancom to recommend solutions that are reliable, easy to use and sustainable. The possibility to reuse existing hardware and the alignment between IGEL and HP, Lenovo, and LG creates an incredible opportunity for us to grow our IGEL business by providing access to a larger ecosystem of solutions." ~ Carsten Pavlovits, Director Competence Center Enterprise Workplace, CANCOM

"Getech has been delivering IGEL OS on a variety of third-party hardware offering, including LG, for over a year and this announcement further validates that customers who chose to secure their system with IGEL OS have the freedom to reuse or replace their existing hardware." ~ Guy Watts, Managing Director, Getech.

