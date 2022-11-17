Micro Focus Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions

NEWBURY, U.K., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced its commitment to reducing the company's global carbon emissions to "net zero" by 2050, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative's emission reduction pathway to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

The company's net zero action plan will reduce at least 90 percent of its absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions, which relates to direct business activities that it controls and owns, with carbon removals used to neutralise any remaining amount. This commitment, part of Micro Focus' journey to reduce its environmental footprint and transition to a zero-carbon business, will be met through the following measures:

80 percent of energy for sites to come from renewable sources by 2025, and 100 percent by 2030 for Micro Focus controlled or influenced supplies.

100 percent of company owned and leased vehicles will be electric by 2031.

By 2041, all offices using gas will have moved to non-fossil fuel energy supplies for heating by 2041.

By 2041, all offices that do not have a renewable energy tariff will achieve a 50-percent reduction in emissions associated with energy.

Initiatives are currently underway to identify carbon emissions in the company's supply chain, the carbon footprint of the lifecycle of its products and solutions, and to equip employees to make climate-smart travel decisions.

Stephen Murdoch, CEO at Micro Focus, said, "Climate change is one of the most urgent challenges facing our world today. Severe climate disruption impacts everyone and everything, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable communities and amplifying global inequality. Through Micro Focus INSPIRE, our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, we are committed to playing our part in addressing climate change – from embedding sustainable actions into the core of how we operate, to encouraging our employees to live and work more sustainably. Steps we are taking to reduce our environmental impact underpin our support of several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to achieve a sustainable future for all."

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving the IT dilemma—how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities. We deliver mission-critical technology that helps tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by our strategic services and support organizations, and an extensive partner network, our broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provides the innovative solutions organizations need to run and transform— at the same time.

