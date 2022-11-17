National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve

Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, today announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

As a part of the partnership, NRS's nationwide network of participating independent retailers will be able to offer same-day delivery to their customers by utilizing Uber Direct. Uber Direct allows businesses to seamlessly own the customer experience end-to-end and handle on-demand delivery orders. NRS' POS network for independent retailers in the U.S. comprises over 20,000 active POS terminals operating in over 17,000 stores. Deliveries will be provided at no cost to the NRS retailer when the purchases are made through the BR Club app.

Independent, neighborhood merchants often operate at a disadvantage to larger competitors because of a lack of scale and resources. More recently, new entrants in the rapid grocery and convenience delivery space have specifically targeted the customers served by these neighborhood retailers putting further pressure on the independent stores. NRS and Uber are working together to address this threat and help independent community businesses succeed by enabling same-day delivery that leverages the synergies of the NRS and Uber platforms and capabilities.

"NRS was built specifically to empower independent retailers in urban and underserved neighborhoods and communities all across America," said Elie Y. Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NRS. "The NRS POS platform supports our retailers nationwide, providing them with powerful transaction processing and store management tools, security features, payment processing, and digital marketing services that enable them to compete more effectively. Our partnership with Uber combines the power of our two companies' platforms to enable same-day delivery of purchases made via our e-commerce channels from these retailers. Uber has been exceptional in working with us to help strengthen independent neighborhood stores and the communities they serve."

"Since its inception, Uber has striven to make inroads providing accessibility and opportunity to underserved markets," said Jason McHale, Uber Direct Managing Partner. "Our partnership with NRS will give small, local bodegas and grocery stores an opportunity to expand their reach through delivery and make more money, which is something we all should be excited about."

"Bodegas and other small neighborhood stores are the backbone of every New York City community," said New York City Council Member Julie Menin, Chair of the New York City Small Business Committee. "The influx of rapid grocery delivery companies over the last couple of years has put a strain on these retailers and threatened our small businesses. Uber's partnership with NRS can provide relief by helping update critical technological systems and offering delivery that is free for the merchant."

"When we help our small businesses grow and thrive in their communities, our whole city thrives," said New York City Council Member Marjorie Velazquez. "I am proud to support this partnership between NRS and Uber, which will provide delivery services with no charge to participating bodegas. Not only will this help them compete in the growing market of grocery delivery, but also bridge the food security gap. So many rely on delivery services for their daily needs, and this is how we will support our communities."

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for c-stores, bodegas, and other independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About Uber:

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 32 billion trips later, we are building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

