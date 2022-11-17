Nu Skin Introduces the Next Generation of Smart Skincare with ageLOC LumiSpa iO

New smart treatment and cleansing device offers a connected experience for personalized treatments and superior skincare

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today introduced a smart skin treatment and cleansing device with a connected, immersive experience. Featuring Nu Skin's patented micropulse technology, the new ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO system takes personalized beauty to a new level with customized treatment options, intelligent coaching, skincare routine tracking and more. The ageLOC LumiSpa iO is the latest innovation from the world's best-selling brand for beauty device systems for five consecutive years.*

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9109451-nu-skin-smart-skincare-ageloc-lumispa-io/

The ageLOC LumiSpa iO system includes the LumiSpa iO device, three non-abrasive treatment head options and five cleanser options that are scientifically formulated to enable precise cushioning, cleansing and interaction with the skin. In conjunction with the Nu Skin Vera™ app released earlier this year, the ageLOC LumiSpa iO unlocks a new world of personalized skincare experiences.

Using the Nu Skin Vera app, users can create and save customized facial treatments that target key areas including the face, neck and décolleté, as well as treatments that target the gentle skin around the eyes with the ageLOC LumiSpa Accent attachment. Users can track usage, earn badges and awards, and receive tailored product recommendations based on skincare goals. Intelligent coaching with the device's smart sensors helps guide optimal movement and pressure of the device during treatments.

"The ageLOC LumiSpa iO represents our most advanced skincare device yet," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO of Nu Skin. "We've created a one-of-a-kind beauty device that integrates IoT technology to provide greater insights into a consumer's personal beauty and wellness journey. Our scientific rigor in integrating smart beauty devices with scientifically formulated serums and treatments is a unique strength that other beauty brands can't easily duplicate."

Nu Skin continues to lead the way in the science of beauty devices with its proprietary micropulse oscillation technology, a unique counter-rotating action that draws out dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants and toxins and lifts them away without irritating skin. Designed to be microbiome friendly, the LumiSpa iO respects the skin's pH to help preserve its natural moisture barrier and doesn't disrupt the skin's natural microbiome balance—no matter a user's age or skin type. The unique cleansing capabilities of the treatment heads help to maximize product efficacy by making skin more receptive to subsequent products.**

The smart, rechargeable ageLOC LumiSpa iO device pairs with the Nu Skin Vera app to offer a personalized skincare experience, including:

Skin consultation. An intuitive digital skin consultation tool uses a guided questionnaire to discover more about the user's skin and lifestyle. Users can also snap a photo and leverage the app's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify possible skin concerns. An advanced algorithm provides personalized product recommendations.

Tutorials. Synchronized treatments provide a step-by-step guide to more youthful, healthy-looking skin.

Intelligent coaching. Smart device sensors intelligently guide users to achieve optimal movement and pressure during treatments. The smart sensors also recognize which treatment head is attached and alert the user when it's time to replace.

Customized facial treatments. Send and save personalized treatments from phone to device with the app or create customized treatments by adjusting the time and facial areas, e.g., treatments for morning or evening, or after a workout or heavy makeup use.

Selfie timeline. See skin's progress over time—week to week, month to month, or any day in between with the selfie timeline. Sharing features in the Vera app makes it easy to share before-and-after results with friends.

"Consumers spend hundreds of dollars on premium beauty products to minimize the appearance of dull skin, large pores and uneven texture," said Steve Hatchett, executive vice president and chief product officer at Nu Skin. "The ageLOC LumiSpa iO is a cost-effective, at-home treatment device to achieve brighter, healthier, more youthful-looking skin with a spa-like experience. Our patented counter-rotating action deeply cleanses the skin so it's more receptive to subsequent products, helping consumers make the most of their skincare investments."

Clinical Testing and Skin Benefits

In a 12-week clinical efficacy study conducted by Nu Skin, clinical grading noted that individuals who used ageLOC LumiSpa with the Normal/Combo treatment cleanser reported visible improvements across multiple skin characteristics. Participants noticed several of these improvements after just one use:

58% improvement in softness

47% improvement in smoothness

40% improvement in brightness

34% improvement in radiance

ageLOC LumiSpa iO System

The ageLOC LumiSpa iO system is gentle enough for twice-daily use on the face, neck and décolleté. The additional ageLOC LumiSpa Accent attachment targets the delicate area around the eyes with the LumiSpa IdealEyes® Activating Eye Cream.

ageLOC LumiSpa iO device: The ageLOC LumiSpa iO device uses patented, counter-oscillation technology to deliver seven key benefits in just two minutes twice per day. The dual-action device provides a superior skin-perfecting treatment and deep cleansing benefits simultaneously. With its soft silicone treatment head, the proprietary micropulse oscillation technology enables the device to move at the precise frequency to promote skin renewal, revealing smoother, softer skin after just one use. The new device also comes with a magnetic charger for convenient, inductive charging and is water resistant, making it perfect for keeping in the shower or on the counter for easy access.

ageLOC LumiSpa iO cleansers: The device works in tandem with the five ageLOC LumiSpa iO facial cleansers: Dry, Normal/Combo, Oily, Sensitive and Acne. Each contains key ingredients to address specific skin needs most accurately.

ageLOC LumiSpa treatment heads: The Gentle treatment head is recommended for sensitive or acne-prone skin. The Normal treatment head is for most skin types and the Firm treatment head is the most aggressive but not recommended for those with sensitive skin or acne-prone skin. Users can use different heads for different experiences each day.

ageLOC LumiSpa iO Accent head: To target the delicate area around the eyes, the ageLOC LumiSpa iO Accent attachment is a one-of-a-kind treatment head that gently exfoliates skin and deeply stimulates the area around the eyes. The silicone treatment head and micropulse oscillation, when paired with ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes Activating Eye Cream, targets under-eye bags, puffiness and under-eye circles.

Availability

The ageLOC LumiSpa iO is now available in the United States. For more information, please visit our website. The Nu Skin Vera app is available for download from the app stores on all smart phones and devices.

About Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com .

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 to 2021.Beauty Systems are at-home Skin Care Beauty Devices that are exclusively paired or recommended to be used with a topical consumable of the same brand. Claim verification based on Euromonitor custom research and methodology conducted January-March of 2022. Sales of at-home skin care beauty devices includes sales of electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database. This category does not include hair care/removal appliances, body shavers, and oral care appliances.

** Product availability and claims will vary by market

View original content:

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.