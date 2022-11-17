Pathlock Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Damon Tompkins to lead field operations and spearhead sales, customer success and strategic partnership efforts

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of application security and controls automation for critical business applications, today announced the appointment of Damon Tompkins as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Tompkins joins the team with 25 years of experience in the technology industry where he has a proven track record of successfully building and leading high-performance sales teams and implementing strategies for better integration and alignment in all revenue-related functions.

(PRNewsfoto/Pathlock) (PRNewswire)

Tompkins joins the company in a momentous year of growth for Pathlock. Their recent series of mergers, acquisitions and capital raise has enabled the company to successfully address the increasing risk in application security while establishing its leadership position as the industry's most complete 360-degree platform for application security and controls automation. As organizations continue to rely on an increasingly vast application landscape, Pathlock offers a single, unified platform to identify and quantify risk associated with all major ERP, CRM, HR and supply chain applications.

Most recently, Tompkins was part of the Delinea executive leadership team, serving as CRO, where he successfully oversaw company revenue growth over ten times in five years. At Delina, previously Thycotic-Centrify, he also served as the SVP of the Americas and then of Worldwide Sales. In addition, his background includes experience at companies such as PentaSafe, NetIQ, Idera, Apptio, and Metalogix.

"On behalf of the entire company, we're thrilled to have Damon join Pathlock at this exciting stage of the company's growth," says Piyush Pandey, CEO of Pathlock. "Building a world-class sales organization is a strategic imperative for us. Damon's extensive experience, proven leadership in sales growth, and customer success will be a strong addition to the team. We're thrilled to have him on board."

"I'm honored to be joining Pathlock at this transformative time for both the company and the industry," states Tompkins. "The complexity of securing access to critical business applications has exceeded what traditional identity vendors can provide. Pathlock's unique approach to application security and controls automation has already proven to be a winning proposition for thousands of enterprises worldwide. I look forward to being a part of the ongoing momentum."

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in application security and controls automation. With Pathlock, enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance via a single platform, across applications, including user provisioning, ongoing User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

