Principle Business Enterprises and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Exceed Goal to Benefit Veterans, Caregivers by Nearly $100,000

PBE associates raise additional funds to support local veterans

DUNBRIDGE, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based incontinence product manufacturer Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (PBE), and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that advocates for military caregivers, exceeded their joint goal for a year-long fundraising drive, with contributions totaling $295,000 to provide essential relief to these "Hidden Heroes."

Earmarked for the Foundation's "Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers" program that gives qualifying caretakers a much-needed break, the money will directly benefit an estimated 340 military families and indirectly impact more than 1,000 individuals. Respite Relief recipients – spouses, parents, relatives and friends who take care of America's wounded, ill and injured veterans – enjoy 35 hours of free help from in-home care professionals.

"This gift of time is critical for caregivers who typically prioritize the well-being of the person they're caring for over their own, which leads to stress and fatigue," said PBE Board Chairman Chuck Stocking.

According to AARP, 23% of caregivers find it hard to take care of their own health and believe caregiving has made their health worse.

Over the past 12 months, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation sought donations to match a $100,000 gift from the Principle Family Fund, a philanthropic affiliate established by PBE's founding family. The Foundation nearly doubled that goal by collecting $195,000 from donors in support of this cause.

"We wanted to help get the word out about the challenges tied to caregiving, the lack of support these individuals receive, and awareness required to have caregivers understand that it's OK to take a break," said Angie Williams, PBE vice president of marketing. "Partnering with the Dole Foundation aligns with our long history of employing and serving veterans."

As part of the campaign, one Foundation Respite Relief recipient, Robert Grier, Jr., shared his story of caring for his father, an Air Force Veteran living with incontinence and other conditions in this video .

"Incontinence is significantly more common among veterans than in the general population due to their higher risk of certain disabilities and disease states. PBE is proud to offer products that help solve for their complex care needs," Stocking said. "With 61 years of intentional innovation manufactured into our Tranquility® high-performance incontinence products, PBE has long sought to improve the caregiving experience."

"We're proud of the fact that over 70% of VA facilities nationwide use Tranquility products," Williams added.

Veterans or those caring for a veteran can apply for Respite Relief and request a free Tranquility sample product kit at TranquilityProducts.com/Respite .

PBE supports local veterans

As a mission-based, family-owned company, PBE is deeply committed to supporting its workforce and the communities where it operates. The company is celebrating and honoring veterans throughout November with activities such as the "Wall of Honor," an annual tradition that showcases photos of veterans within its ranks or related to employees.

The company also conducts an annual silent auction to raise funds for veterans' organizations. This year's proceeds will benefit the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers, which promotes awareness of the U.S. Army Cavalry and Infantry Buffalo Soldiers, which began in 1866 as six regiments of black soldiers after the Civil War.

Over the years, PBE associates have raised funds to provide veterans with equine therapy, assistance dogs, indigent lodging and care packages for troops.

About Principle Business Enterprises

Principle Business Enterprises (PBE), Inc., manufactures high-performance absorbent products and footwear safety solutions with applications in healthcare, industrial processing and in-home settings. PBE is a family-owned business with two locations in northwest Ohio. Founded in 1961, PBE has maintained a mission to operate as a principle-centered business that uplifts, enlightens and enriches the lives of people through an exceptional workplace environment for associates and innovative products that dramatically improve the quality of life for customers. Please visit PrincipleBusinessEnterprises.com for more information.

