U.S. News & World Report Names Ram Truck 'Best Truck Brand' for Fourth Consecutive Year

Ram brand earns Best Truck Brand title for 2023, marking the fourth consecutive year Ram has earned the award

Award recognizes industry-wide excellence and helps shoppers identify outstanding vehicles of interest

Ram Truck offers a full lineup focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles

U.S. News & World Report has named the Ram brand the Best Truck Brand for 2023, led by the most awarded truck ever – the Ram 1500. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Ram brand has earned this prestigious award.

"For the fourth consecutive year, Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market to make the case for itself as both a work vehicle and a daily driver. The Ram 1500's interior features a high-tech infotainment system with intuitive controls and a huge touchscreen," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Meanwhile, the interior quality and materials found on uplevel Ram trims keep pace with what many luxury SUVs offer. The Ram 1500 features a coil-spring rear suspension that makes it comfortable enough for commuting but capable enough for serious towing and hauling."

Best Vehicle Brand awards, evaluating 38 brands, recognizes industry-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. These accolades help car shoppers identify the outstanding brand in their vehicle category of interest.

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of safety scores, reliability data and the consensus of the automotive press.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

