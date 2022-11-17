Record number of Form 5500 filings were processed using ftwilliam.com's software

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., the market's leading provider of content and solutions for retirement plan service providers, today announced its most successful filing season to date for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. ftwilliam.com Form 5500 software.

Wolters Kluwer Announces Most Successful Form 5500 Filing Season to Date with Market Leading Solution Powered by ftwilliam.com (PRNewswire)

ftwilliam.com's Form 5500 Software Module solidified its position as a market leader with an increased number of annual Form 5500 filings completed using the ftwilliam.com software, further elevating the user experience and customer support. More Form 5500 filings were processed using ftwilliam.com's 5500 software than any other 5500 software, with total 2021 filings amounting to over 300,000, a six percent increase from the year prior. ftwilliam.com now accounts for over 35% percent of all 5500 form filings – the largest percentage of all online filing service providers.

"ftwilliam.com's customers include nine out of ten of the largest Third-Party Administrator Firms in the country, two of the Big Four accounting firms, and nearly half of the top 60 institutions in the US utilizing the software," said Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President of Transactional, Retirement and eCommerce at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Our successful Form 5500 season exemplifies ftwilliam.com's place as a market-leading workflow solution for pension and retirement professionals, and we plan to continue to invest in the solution to meet the needs of our customers and provide value-adding tools to streamline their workflow."

During the recent 5500 filing season, ftwilliam.com's outstanding product support's average time to fully resolve customers' questions was less than one hour. With over 98% of ftwilliam.com's filings in 2021 accepted by the DOL on the first attempt, the Form 5500 software helps drive a more efficient filing process, saving professionals time and money.

PCS Retirement, one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry, recently transitioned to ftwilliam.com's 5500 Module software. "We wanted to find a software provider that would enhance our current processes and at the same time reduce friction. There was no choice but ftwilliam.com. First, their service is exceptional, with fast response times. It is refreshing to deal directly with the people who know the systems and can provide in-depth, knowledgeable answers and guidance. Next, the interface is logical and intuitive, so our team could utilize the software out-of-the-box without having to spend time watching tutorials or reading manuals. We feel that this is the best you can get, which is why we made the transition," says Adele Billingsley Becht, PCS Retirement's Vice President of Plan Administration.

ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer, offers pension and employee benefits professionals fully web-based software that streamlines tasks in the areas of government form filings, including Form 5500, retirement plan document generation and annual compliance testing. ftwilliam.com is committed to providing a top-notch user experience and personalized customer support, ensuring that customers can speak with a live representative to receive a response in real-time. ftwilliam.com is one of the first vendors to release the 5500 forms and updates annually, allowing practitioners to get an early start on completing the forms and is known throughout the industry for its outstanding product support.

To learn more about ftwilliam.com's 5500 software, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/ftwilliam/government-forms/5500-pbgc-forms

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.