Dance with the Ballet and Support Local Non-Profits: Chisholm Creek to Host a Spectacular Christmas Event

The Christmas Village is a free community event and includes performances by the OKC Ballet, live music, holiday characters and a Christmas Market benefiting two local non-profits.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christmas Village at Chisholm Creek will be held on Friday, December 2nd from 6:00 – 9:00PM. The event includes performances by the OKC Ballet, a complimentary ballet class, live music, a Santa Station and a Christmas Market benefiting two local non-profits: Positive Tomorrows and The Spero Project.

Chisholm Creek all lit up! Enjoy the holiday lights through the month of December. (PRNewswire)

"This holiday celebration is all about community and inviting our neighbors to celebrate while supporting two outstanding organizations," said Whitney Rainbolt, Chisholm Creek's Chief Marketing Officer. "I am inspired by the overwhelming support of the OKC Ballet and our vendors and sponsors."

Sponsor Continental Resources has ensured that all visitors to the Santa Station receive a complimentary photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, while vendors at the Christmas Market are donating a portion of their proceeds to the non-profits.

Additional fun includes scheduled appearances from the Oklahoma City Thunder entertainers, with a complimentary dance class and performances by the OKC Ballet. "It's lovely that we are part of so many people's traditions and celebrations," said Erica Portell, OKC Ballet's Education Coordinator.

Non-profit partners—The Spero Project and Positive Tomorrows—will have a presence at the Christmas Village, with team members from both organizations hosting a tent at the market.

"For families without a place to call home, the holidays come with even more struggle and stress," said Brandon Brooks, Positive Tomorrows' Director of Development. "But each year, this community comes together to make the holidays special for our Positive Tomorrows families."

The Spero Project's Executive Director, Kim Bandy, said, "It's a joy and an honor to celebrate and reflect on the year with our newly resettled refugee neighbors who represent so many different journeys and perspectives."

To learn more about the Christmas Village, the non-profit partners, and the sponsors that help to make these community events happen visit the Chisholm Creek Christmas Village website.

About Chisholm Creek

Oklahoma City's premiere entertainment district, Chisholm Creek is a mixed-use development in Oklahoma City. Surrounded by national staples, Top Golf and Cabela's, The Pointe at Chisholm Creek is a curation of national and local dining and retail merchants, and welcomes monthly community functions around a stunning water feature. To learn more about Chisholm Creek visit ChisholmCreek.com and follow us on Instagram @ChisholmCreek.

Chisholm Creek Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chisholm Creek